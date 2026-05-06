Steven Tyler's Sexual Assault Case Narrowed to Single Incident in Upcoming Trial

A Los Angeles court has dismissed nearly all claims in a sexual assault case against Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, leaving only one alleged incident from the 1970s to proceed to trial. The case, brought by Julia Misley, accuses Tyler of grooming and abusing her when she was a teenager. The trial, set for August, will focus on a single night in California, with Tyler's legal team confident in their defense.

A small portion of a sexual assault case against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is set to proceed to trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court, with a tentative start date in August.

The 78-year-old rock legend has consistently denied allegations that he groomed and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl during the 1970s. The plaintiff, Julia Misley, has publicly identified herself and claims the abuse occurred during a three-year relationship. The judge dismissed nearly all claims except those related to a single incident in California in 1974, where Tyler allegedly assaulted Misley in a hotel hot tub.

The ruling significantly narrows the scope of the case, leaving only one night of alleged abuse to be tried. Tyler's attorney, David Long-Daniels, hailed the decision as a massive win, stating that 99.9% of the claims have been dismissed with prejudice. The trial is scheduled to begin on August 31, focusing solely on the California incident. Earlier rulings had dismissed much of the case due to Massachusetts' statute of limitations, where Tyler and Misley primarily resided during their relationship.

However, because the relationship extended into other states as Tyler toured with Aerosmith, a portion of the case remains viable under California's Child Victims Act. This legislation temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse cases, allowing Misley to file her lawsuit just before the December 31, 2022 deadline. In her initial 2022 court filing, Misley accused Tyler of using his fame and influence to exploit her sexually when she was a teenager.

She claimed the relationship began after meeting Tyler at an Aerosmith concert in 1973, when she was 16 and he was 25. Misley alleged that Tyler later obtained guardianship of her, enabling her to travel with him. She also claimed that Tyler pressured her into an abortion in 1975 after she became pregnant. Sources close to Tyler have disputed Misley's account, arguing that her memory of events is inaccurate and that the relationship was consensual.

Tyler himself wrote in his 2011 memoir that he nearly married Misley when she was 16, describing her as sexy and mature beyond her years. The case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile allegations involving rock stars from the 1970s, including David Bowie, who faced accusations of underage relationships. Misley's attorney, Jeff Anderson, has praised her resilience and courage in pursuing the case.

The trial is expected to revisit a contentious period in rock history, raising questions about the power dynamics between older musicians and young fans during that era





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Steven Tyler Aerosmith Sexual Assault Case Julia Misley 1970S Rock Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyler Dibling: The curious case of Everton's £40m youngsterThe curious case of Tyler Dibling - BBC Sport chief football writers asks what has happened to Everton's £40m youngster and what does the future hold?

Read more »

I stand by decision to leave Rangers oldco but I have one regret after naively listening to adviceSteven Whittaker and Steven Naismith held a joint press conference at the time of their Ibrox exit and many fans never forgave them for it

Read more »

Property in Lancaster apartment block at centre of police sexual exploitation probeOfficers have received reports that it is allegedly being used for criminal activity

Read more »

Ronny Deila Apologizes After Sexual Harassment InvestigationFormer Celtic manager Ronny Deila has apologized for his behavior after being investigated by Israeli authorities following allegations of sexually harassing a taxi driver in Tel Aviv. Deila admits to having had too much to drink and does not recall the details of the incident.

Read more »

Ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila admits 'I had too much to drink' after sexual harassment claimsFollowing a night of drinking on Thursday in central Tel Aviv, the 50-year-old allegedly made sexual remarks to his female taxi driver.

Read more »

Sexual misconduct allegations against Nottinghamshire Police rise by 500 per cent27 allegations are still under investigation

Read more »