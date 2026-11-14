Stevie Ward On Vulnerability And Men's Mental Health After Leeds Rhinos Career

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Stevie Ward discusses his journey from professional rugby to leading men's mental health advocacy, highlighting the power of vulnerability and authentic leadership in modern society.

Stevie Ward, the former captain of Leeds Rhinos, is advocating for the critical importance of vulnerability in men's wellbeing as he transitions from professional rugby league to a career focused on mental health advocacy and leadership coaching. With global initiatives such as Movember and International Men's Day continuing to raise awareness about male psychological health, Ward emphasizes the need for safe spaces where honest and open conversations can thrive without judgment.

Leadership Lessons From Headingley Rugby

Ward's journey began in Leeds, where he first encountered a rugby ball at a neighbor's house and felt an immediate connection to the sport despite his parents having little interest in it. He joined an amateur team in Morley, quickly falling in love with the game before making his Leeds Rhinos debut at the age of eighteen. His career flourished during one of the club's most successful eras, culminating in a key role in the 2012 Grand Final victory and the 2015 treble, where he wore the captain's armband alongside the heroes he once watched from the South Stand at Headingley.

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However, the high-pressure environment of professional sport brought significant challenges, particularly when Ward was frequently compared to Kevin Sinfield, a legendary figure in the sport. These external expectations caused him to question his own playing style and behavior, leading him to doubt his natural abilities rather than trusting his instincts. This experience of navigating intense public scrutiny and personal insecurity became a foundational element in his later understanding of authentic leadership, which centers on shedding external expectations and embracing one's true self.

Mentality Magazine And Open Dialogue

Seeking to address these issues of mental wellbeing and vulnerability, Ward co-founded Mentality, an online magazine dedicated to men's mental health, in 2016 alongside his best friend Dom. At just twenty-two years old, Ward aimed to explore how mental resilience and openness could coexist with the physical and psychological demands of professional athletics. The publication serves as a platform to normalize discussions about emotional health, challenging the traditional stoicism often associated with male athletes and leaders in high-stakes environments.

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Ward's commitment to fostering these connections led to the organization of a three-day retreat in 2018, which brought together twelve men from across the United Kingdom and internationally. This gathering allowed participants to engage in deep, judgment-free conversations that fundamentally altered Ward's perspective on male connectivity. He describes the energy he draws from speaking with diverse groups as a testament to the profound impact of vulnerable interactions, noting that the ability to listen genuinely is as crucial as the willingness to share personal struggles.

Transitioning From Injury To Academic Achievement

Ward's playing career ended abruptly at the age of twenty-seven due to persistent physical symptoms, including severe headaches, dizziness, and an increased sensitivity to light and noise. The sudden retirement left him grappling with intense fear, doubt, and insecurity, prompting him to cry more in the subsequent five to six years than he had during his entire childhood. This period of profound personal crisis forced him to redefine his identity beyond rugby, leading him to pursue higher education to better understand the psychological barriers he had faced.

To facilitate this transition, Ward completed a master's degree in Sport Business Management at Leeds Beckett University, where his dissertation examined how fear can simultaneously act as both a barrier and a facilitator to authentic leadership. By synthesizing his practical experiences in rugby, his academic research, and his passion for mental health, he now operates as a keynote speaker and leadership coach. This multifaceted approach allows him to help others navigate their own professional and personal challenges with greater clarity and emotional intelligence.

Current Advocacy And Future Initiatives

Reflecting on the evolution of men's mental health discourse since the launch of Mentality, Ward expresses gratitude for living in an era where emotional literacy is increasingly valued and discussed openly. He notes that the freedom to speak on panels or address large audiences about emotional topics was something not afforded to many men in previous generations. This shift in cultural norms allows him to continue his work in creating opportunities for vulnerable conversations, which he believes are essential for fostering genuine human connection.

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As he moves forward, Ward remains dedicated to encouraging more individuals to recognize the strength found in vulnerability. His message is that authenticity and emotional openness are not signs of weakness but are critical components of effective leadership and personal fulfillment. By sharing his own story of triumph, struggle, and reinvention, he hopes to inspire others to embrace their true selves and engage in the honest dialogues necessary for improved mental wellbeing in men across all walks of life.