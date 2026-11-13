Stevie Wonder Leaves £1,000 Tip at Stalybridge Cafe Continental

Stevie Wonder surprised staff at Cafe Continental in Stalybridge with a late-night meal and a £1,000 tip after a Co-op Live concert. The visit has delighted the restaurant's owners.

Music legend Stevie Wonder surprised staff at Cafe Continental in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, by arriving for a late-night meal and leaving a £1,000 tip. The 76-year-old singer visited the restaurant with his band and entourage after performing at the Co-op Live arena on Sunday.

Restaurant owner Ryan Robinson said Wonder was 'a really nice guy and happy to chat to everybody'. Robinson described the visit as a rare event and said it was a pleasure to welcome the singer as he closed off his tour.

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Stevie Wonder's Late-Night Visit to Stalybridge

Cafe Continental received a call on Sunday asking whether Wonder's group could return after the concert, and the restaurant agreed to host them. The band arrived at 11pm and ate a meal before the main party arrived later that night.

At about 12.30am, four blacked out mini buses pulled up outside the restaurant, and Stevie Wonder was in one of them, Robinson said. Staff had been warned they would be working late, so the kitchen prepared a special menu in place of the usual Sunday roast.

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Wonder ate a seafood feast that included grilled sea bream, bouillabaisse and octopus. Before leaving, the singer and his band handed over a £1,000 tip, which Robinson said has been shared among the restaurant staff.

Owners Describe the Singer and His Family

Robinson said the singer's family, entourage and crew were friendly and easygoing during the visit. He said the group were so relaxed that guests and staff would not have guessed they were famous.

Wonder was joined by family members, including his daughter Aisha, a backing singer whom he wrote about in his hit Isn't She Lovely. Robinson said the team at the restaurant were delighted by how enthusiastic the group was about the venue.

Robinson described the night as surreal, saying that unusual moments happen at the restaurant now and again and that this was one of them. He added that Wonder is one of the all time greats and one of the most famous and recognisable people in the world.

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Ties Between Wonder's Crew and the Restaurant

The visit followed an 18-month connection between Cafe Continental and Wonder's touring musicians, who first called in while working with soul singer Toni Braxton. The musicians stayed in touch and became regular customers, and Aisha also visited the restaurant when she was in the UK.

Cafe Continental is owned by Ryan Robinson along with Lee Ferguson, Jack Key and David Burman. The restaurant has previously welcomed celebrities including singer Jack Savoretti, Manchester United star Wayne Rooney and rapper Aitch.

Wonder's visit adds the Stalybridge restaurant to a list of well-known customers, and the £1,000 tip gives the staff a tangible reward for their late shift. Robinson's account of the night is the main source for the details of the visit.