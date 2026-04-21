Stina Blackstenius Commits Future to Arsenal with New Contract Extension

Arsenal star Stina Blackstenius signs a new deal with the club, reflecting on her impact, goal-scoring record, and continued importance to the team's ambitions in the WSL and Europe.

Arsenal Women have officially confirmed that their star striker, Stina Blackstenius , has signed a new contract with the club, securing her future at Meadow Park. The 30-year-old Swedish international, who originally arrived in North London from Swedish club BK Hacken back in 2022, has been a pivotal figure in Jonas Eidevall’s squad.

During her tenure, she has demonstrated an incredible knack for finding the back of the net, amassing a total of 64 goals in 152 appearances across all competitions. Her current campaign has been equally impressive, with seven goals and three assists in the Women's Super League, including a vital goal during the Champions League quarter-final victory against Chelsea, proving her worth on the European stage. Blackstenius has carved out a specialized role for herself as one of the most reliable and lethal substitutes in the women's game. Her ability to impact high-stakes matches has become legendary among Arsenal supporters; she notably scored the dramatic late winner in the Women's League Cup final in 2024, mirroring her heroics against Manchester City in the 2023 semi-finals. While she has started six league games this season, her tactical synergy with England forward Alessia Russo has provided the Gunners with a balanced attacking front. Arsenal coaching staff have emphasized that Blackstenius offers a unique threat that perfectly complements the overall squad depth, making her contract extension a primary objective for the club heading into the summer transfer window. Beyond her goal-scoring prowess, she is highly regarded for her intelligent off-the-ball movement and her selfless work in creating space for her teammates to exploit. With four major trophies already secured during her time in red and white, including multiple League Cups, Blackstenius is looking to add to her silverware collection as Arsenal currently sits third in the WSL, trailing leaders Chelsea by just two points with two games in hand. Her pedigree is further bolstered by her international success with Sweden, where she has been instrumental in winning two Olympic silver medals and achieving third-place finishes in the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cups. As the team prepares for a high-profile Champions League semi-final clash against the formidable Lyon, the stability provided by this new deal signals a statement of intent from the Arsenal hierarchy. The club’s focus remains on sustaining their momentum in both domestic and continental competitions, with Blackstenius remaining at the heart of their future ambitions. Fans can look forward to seeing her continue her development and scoring run for the foreseeable future, as she looks to cement her legacy as one of the most important forwards in the modern history of the club





BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arsenal Women Stina Blackstenius WSL Football Transfers Women's Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Petit Urges Arsenal to Sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester UnitedArsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has encouraged his former club to pursue a transfer for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona. While Barcelona has an option to buy, their interest has reportedly cooled due to his recent performances. Petit believes Rashford has rediscovered his form at Barcelona and would make a significant impact at Arsenal.

Read more »

Tony Pulis column: Why Man City's 'leg-beaters' can make the difference against ArsenalTony Pulis explains why Manchester City's attacking players could prove to be their match-winners in Sunday's Premier League title showdown with leaders Arsenal.

Read more »

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Premier League preview, team news, stats & head-to-headFollow live text commentary, score updates and match stats from Manchester City vs Arsenal in the Premier League

Read more »

How Antony Taylor can referee Man City vs Arsenal despite Manchester roots as rule explainedAnthony Taylor will take charge of Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal

Read more »

Peugeot Commits to WEC Title Challenge Through 2029 with New Homologated HypercarPeugeot has announced a firm commitment to the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with a plan to challenge for the Hypercar title through 2029. The French manufacturer will introduce a new homologated car in 2027, leveraging successful elements from their current 9X8 model while aiming for greater competitiveness and consistent top-four finishes. This renewed ambition is supported by a confirmed three-year period of stable regulations.

Read more »

Arsenal Wenger makes confident Arsenal Premier League title predictionArsene Wenger insists Arsenal should be encouraged by an attack-minded performance against Manchester City and maintains all is not lost in their quest to win the Premier League title.

Read more »