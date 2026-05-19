Sting helped actor Justin Theroux propose to Nicole Brydon Bloom

Sting, the ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston, was instrumental in actor Justin Theroux's decision to propose to his now wife Nicole Brydon Bloom. According to Sting, he provided the venue and encouragement for the proposal.

Sting has revealed that he played a key part in actor Justin Theroux 's decision to propose to his now wife Nicole Brydon Bloom . The couple tied the knot in a quiet beach ceremony in Tulum, Mexico last year.

Sting's involvement in securing the proposal venue and encouragement prompted the proposal. The happy couple, now parents to their first child, broke the news on Instagram, with the newborn snoozing gently on a shirtless Justin's chest. Justin had previously been linked to actress Hannah Einbinder, Queer Eye star Tan France, and former Disney Channel star Brenda Song, and had accompanied Nicole to her twin sister's wedding





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Justin Theroux Nicole Brydon Bloom Sting Proposal Venice Film Festival Stephanie Gottlieb

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