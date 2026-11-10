Stockport Abuse Trial: Husband Contacted Men Across the US, Including Texas

Jurors heard the husband messaged men in Texas and Hawaii as nine men face trial over alleged abuse of his wife in Stockport.

The Stockport abuse trial heard at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court that a husband who has admitted 62 offences, including a string of rapes against his wife, was in contact with men as far away as Texas. Nine men are on trial accused of sexual offences against the same woman, and jurors were told about messages and videos the husband allegedly sent about the abuse at the family home in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Prosecutor Louise Oakley KC described what she called extensive contact between the husband and a range of other men, many of whom were reached through adult websites. The prosecution presented the case as a 20-year campaign of abuse against the wife.

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Husband Contacted Men Across Several Countries

Louise Oakley KC told the court that the husband was communicating with individuals in the UK and abroad. Jurors heard that in October 2019 he messaged a man who said he was more than 4,000 miles away in the southern US state of Texas.

Another man in contact two years later said he was in the United States and on his way to Hawaii. In May 2018, the husband allegedly sent one unidentified man a video of his wife sitting on a sofa with her eyes closed while he committed a sexual assault.

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In July 2018, the husband allegedly spoke to another unnamed man about sexually abusing his wife. That man allegedly suggested they 'pill her up hard'. The husband then sent him a series of 16 images within a 17-minute period, which investigators have not recovered, Oakley said.

Alleged Drug Plans Discussed Online With Graves

David Graves, 60, of Ilkeston, Derbyshire, denies three charges and is accused of discussing giving the wife relaxants to make her pass out. Graves is one of two defendants on trial accused of sexual offences who did not physically abuse the wife in person, jurors heard.

Jurors heard that in September 2018 the husband began communicating with Graves. Graves allegedly told him he had 'some tablets - relaxants' to 'make her pass out'. The contact resumed in 2021, when the pair discussed Graves supplying tablets, with the husband providing his late mother-in-law's address for them to be posted to.

In April 2021, Graves allegedly asked whether the husband had used the tablets. The husband replied: 'It's Easter, mate, been busy. Our perversion isn't No1 priority.' Graves responded: 'Sad.' The pair also discussed crushing the tablets into food or wine, but the husband complained that his wife had objected to the taste after he put some of the drugs in a curry, it is claimed.

In March 2019, the husband told an unidentified man how he had allowed a taxi driver to abuse his wife years earlier, jurors heard. He allegedly wrote that he had been 'wanting to share for a while now' and that a cab driver had played with her while she was passed out drunk.

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Defendants Deny Charges as Evidence Is Presented

Several of the nine defendants deny the allegations put against them. Jonathan Kirk is accused of two rapes, while Philip Wild, 58, of Stockport, a father-of-three and taxi driver, is accused of four counts.

Richard Townsend, 38, denies a sexual offence against the same woman as the other men. Mohammed Sabir, 29, the youngest defendant in the case, denies four charges. Robert Stewart, 70, a divorced father of two and grandfather who used to be a DJ, denies two rapes and one count of conspiracy to rape.

Jurors were shown a receipt for £49.94 spent by the husband on tranquilisers bought online. The same contact recommended an 'eye dropper' to administer the drug, and police found a pipette in a bedside drawer in the couple's home, the court heard.

A man known as 'Contact Y' asked the husband on Telegram whether the wife was asleep or drugged, and said the husband could join a group on the encrypted platform for a fee of US $50 (£37) paid in Bitcoin. Another anonymous man allegedly said he could obtain the date-rape drug GHB and discussed live-streaming the wife as she lost consciousness 'to see the effect'.