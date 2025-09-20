Stockport Couple Vows Never to Fly Ryanair Again After Faro to Manchester Flight Nightmare

A couple from Stockport shared a harrowing experience with Ryanair after a delayed and ultimately cancelled flight from Faro, Portugal to Manchester, citing poor communication, lack of support, and inadequate care for passengers, including the elderly and vulnerable. The airline attributed the delay to ATC issues and a minor technical fault, but passengers claim they were left stranded, without food or accommodation, and treated poorly.

A couple from Stockport, along with numerous other passengers, have sworn off Ryanair after a profoundly negative experience during their return flight from Faro Airport in Portugal to Manchester. The ordeal, which occurred on Tuesday night, September 16th, involved a significant delay, a flight cancellation , inadequate support, and a general feeling of being mistreated.

The passengers, including the couple, described the experience as a complete nightmare, citing a lack of communication, poor organization, and a disregard for passenger well-being. The incident highlights the challenges and frustrations that can arise during air travel disruptions, especially when airlines fail to provide adequate care and support. The travelers are now vowing never to fly with Ryanair again. The initial plan had been a 10 PM departure, but the reality quickly spiraled into a series of frustrating events. Passengers were kept waiting on the tarmac for nearly an hour as the plane underwent an inspection, without any information or updates provided. The couple reported feeling like they were treated like sheep, with nobody offering explanations. This lack of communication set the tone for the rest of the experience, contributing to the overall sense of frustration and uncertainty. Around midnight, the pilot announced the flight's cancellation due to a technical fault, assuring passengers that Ryanair would provide accommodation and refreshments. Instead of facilitating a smooth transition, the promised support never materialized, which only added to the ordeal. \Following the announcement, passengers were instructed to return to the gate. However, before they could even get there, they received a text message stating the next flight would be at 6:05 AM. The subsequent experience in the terminal further exacerbated the situation. The couple alleges that passengers were herded into the terminal, where only three airport staff members were available to assist. There was no accommodation arranged, and passengers were told they had to wait in the terminal. With the airport closed, no cafes or shops were open, leaving passengers stranded and without access to food or drink. This situation was particularly challenging for vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, disabled passengers, and pregnant women, who were forced to spend the night on the terminal floor. The lights were even turned off, adding to the discomfort and sense of helplessness. The lack of basic amenities and the extended wait time were viewed as a significant failure on the airline's part to provide adequate support during a time of crisis. Passengers were left feeling abandoned and uncared for, further fueling their negative experiences. By 6 AM, passengers were finally allowed to board the replacement flight. Adding insult to injury, they were charged full price for teas and coffees despite enduring an entire night of travel-related difficulties. \The flight finally took off around 6:30 AM, arriving at Manchester Airport after 9:30 AM. The passengers were exhausted and desperate for sleep. The overall experience included being put in a closed terminal, with no food or drink, while waiting until 6 AM. One passenger recounted that they were treated like cattle, without a single apology. The couple vowed never to use Ryanair again. A Ryanair spokesperson responded to the claims, attributing the delay to air traffic control delays on the inbound flight to Faro. The spokesperson further stated that due to a minor technical issue with the aircraft, the flight was subsequently delayed overnight due to a curfew at Faro Airport and rescheduled to depart the following morning, September 18th. According to Ryanair, passengers booked on this flight received communications via email, SMS, and PUSH notifications. Passengers were notified of the delay, advised of their options, and were issued with refreshment vouchers. Despite efforts to arrange accommodation, the spokesperson claimed availability was limited, and passengers could arrange individual accommodation, claiming the receipted expenses on Ryanair.com. The flight eventually departed at 6:05 AM local time on September 18th. The differing accounts from the passengers and the airline highlight the complexities of handling flight disruptions and the importance of clear, empathetic communication, especially during times of distress





Glasgow_Live

Ryanair Flight Delay Flight Cancellation Passenger Complaints Airport Chaos

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

