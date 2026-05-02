Stockport Election Focus: A6 Congestion and Housing Crisis Dominate Voter Concerns

As Stockport prepares for local elections, residents are increasingly focused on issues surrounding the congested A6 road, the rising cost of housing, and the capacity of local services to cope with planned development. The election could shift the balance of power in a borough that has been under no overall control for over a decade.

The A6 in Stockport , a major artery splitting the borough, is a central concern for residents and commuters as local elections approach. The road is notorious for congestion and traffic issues, impacting daily life for many.

Residents have voiced complaints about the 'horrendous' amount of cars and 'gridlock,' questioning the infrastructure's ability to cope with current and future demands. This concern is amplified by planned housing developments, raising fears that existing roads and services will be overwhelmed. Simultaneously, a significant number of residents – 9,000 – are on the social housing list, facing rising house prices, currently averaging £312,000, a 5% increase in the last year.

The upcoming election on May 7th will see 21 of Stockport’s 63 council seats contested, potentially shifting the balance of power. Since 2011, Stockport has operated under no overall control, alternating between Liberal Democrat and Labour minority administrations. The current Liberal Democrat administration, holding 30 seats, aims to secure a majority, targeting key wards like Offerton.

However, they face challenges from the rising popularity of Reform UK, which has recently gained ground in Greater Manchester by-elections. The Labour group, with 19 seats, primarily represents urban areas, while the remaining seats are held by smaller parties and independents, including the Stockport Community Group, Greens, Independent Ratepayers, and a single Conservative councillor. Voter sentiment reflects these concerns, with traffic congestion and the need for improved local services dominating discussions.

Residents like Matt Hanson highlight the potential for solutions such as dedicated bike lanes along the A6, while James Mason emphasizes the need for better parking facilities, particularly near Stepping Hill Hospital. The political landscape is complex, with some voters considering alternative parties like the Greens due to dissatisfaction with the traditional Labour-Lib Dem dynamic.

The election outcome will significantly influence the direction of Stockport, determining how the borough addresses its infrastructure challenges, housing needs, and the overall quality of life for its residents. The desire for collaborative governance and effective solutions is a common thread among voters, who hope to see their concerns translated into tangible improvements. The election is poised to be a pivotal moment for Stockport, shaping its future for years to come.

The A6, therefore, isn't just a road; it's a symbol of the challenges and opportunities facing the borough





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