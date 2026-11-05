Stockport Gang Rape Trial: Wife Found With 11 Drugs in System

Manchester court hears a Stockport wife had 11 drugs in her system during abuse by husband and nine men. Details on hair analysis and trial updates.

A wife who was raped by her husband and a group of other men was discovered to have a "potentially fatal" cocktail of 11 drugs in her system, prosecutors revealed at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. The woman originally believed she was only consuming multivitamins and medication prescribed by her GP for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and heartburn before her husband's arrest in October 2025.

Forensic Drug Analysis Timeline

After her husband was arrested, the victim provided a hair sample for forensic testing, which revealed she had been secretly administered a "cocktail of stupefying drugs" over a long period. The analysis detected the presence of morphine, cocaine, ketamine, and various tranquilizers and sedatives, none of which were prescribed to her. The prosecutor, Louise Oakley KC, noted that when these substances were mixed with alcohol, the effects were unpredictable and could have been fatal.

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An eight-inch piece of hair was sent to a specialist laboratory in France for detailed examination. Forensic experts explained that hair analysis provides a historical timeline of exposure spanning weeks, months, or up to a year depending on the length of the hair. This method allowed investigators to detect long-term exposure to drugs and other prescription medications that the victim was unaware she had ingested.

The test results identified eleven distinct substances, including a by-product of cocaine, antidepressants, hay fever drugs with sedative properties, diazepam, and zolpidem. Ms. Oakley emphasized to the jury that the detected levels were likely an underestimate because the victim dyed her hair every five weeks, a practice that can remove evidence of drug exposure from the shaft.

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Defendants and Alleged Mechanisms

Nine men are currently standing trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, accused of sexually abusing the woman at her home in Stockport. Four additional men have already admitted to offenses against her. The husband, who is in his sixties, has pleaded guilty to raping his wife over a 20-year period, secretly administering drugs after she had been drinking wine.

The abuse escalated significantly in 2015 when the husband began sharing images and footage of the assaults online. By 2023, he had started inviting men he met on the internet to the couple's four-bedroom home. The court heard that the abuse continued until October of the previous year, when undercover journalists infiltrated online messaging groups where the footage was being distributed and subsequently contacted the police.

Forensic evidence linked several specific defendants to the supply and discussion of these drugs. The court heard that the husband discussed drug use with co-defendant David Graves, aged 60, who agreed to mail packages to the husband's mother-in-law's home when it was empty. Graves allegedly sent an unknown sedative and also messaged the husband regarding the use of GHB.

Further evidence showed the husband discussing drug use as far back as 2016 with Robert Stewart, aged 70. Stewart is accused of raping the unconscious woman on September 21, 2025, alongside Mohammed Sabir, aged 29. This incident marked the fourth time men visited the house in a single night to abuse the victim.

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Online Discussions and Police Intervention

Ms. Oakley told jurors that the husband's reliance on drugs was evident from his extensive internet browsing history between October 2014 and October 2025. His searches included details on the effects, dosage, purchasing, and dangers of mixing various prescription and illegal drugs with alcohol. Investigators also found plastic pipettes from a bedside drawer containing white powder identified as zolpidem, along with blister packs of Viagra, zolpidem, and diazepam.

Following the September 21 visit, Stewart contacted the husband via a message urging him to delete all images. In the message, Stewart referenced "what happened to the guy in France," a clear allusion to Gisèle Pelicot, whose husband was also convicted of orchestrating her rape. Ms. Oakley stated that this comparison summed up the case from start to finish.

Even after the husband's arrest on October 23, he continued to receive messages from co-defendants. Daniel Rayner attempted to contact him two days later to ask if there were plans to abuse the victim that weekend. Another message followed a week later, indicating ongoing coordination and lack of remorse among the accused parties involved in this extensive criminal enterprise.