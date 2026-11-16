Stockport Husband Pleads Guilty to Abusing Wife, Nine Men Stand Trial

A Stockport man has pleaded guilty to raping his wife over two decades. Nine other men are currently on trial at Minshull Street Crown Court for their alleged roles in the abuse.

A man in his sixties from Stockport has pleaded guilty to a series of severe sexual offenses against his wife, acknowledging that the abuse was highly dangerous and risky. The husband, whose identity is protected to ensure his wife Gisèle Pelicot remains anonymous, admitted to raping, sexually assaulting, and administering substances with the intent to commit sexual offenses over a period exceeding twenty years.

The couple, who reside in a four-bedroom home in Stockport, became the center of a high-profile investigation that drew international attention due to parallels with the Gisèle Pelicot case in France. While the specific details of the local trial differ in scope, the mechanism of drugging and exploiting an unconscious partner mirrors the notorious French scenario that has shocked the world.

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The Core Abuse Mechanism and Digital Evidence

Courts have heard that the husband initially took advantage of his wife by sedating her with alcohol while she was asleep or unconscious. Over time, this pattern of abuse escalated, involving the sharing of images and footage online starting in 2015. In 2023, the situation intensified as he began inviting men he met online to the family home to sexually abuse her while she was incapacitated.

Authorities seized a mobile phone from the husband's address, which the prosecution described as a confession booth containing one million photographs and videos cataloging the abuse. The device held evidence of offenses committed by both the husband and other individuals who visited the property. This digital archive played a pivotal role in the subsequent arrest and the wider criminal investigation.

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Online Conversations and Risk Acknowledgment

Jurors were presented with a chilling online conversation from December 2024 between the husband and an individual identified as Contact BP. In the messages, Contact BP expressed arousal at the idea of abusing the wife, stating the act was risky as hell but highly stimulating. The husband responded candidly, noting that ensuring she was totally out of it was difficult to plan.

The husband also referenced his wife to Contact BP, stating he had shared her for a few years and recently had done so again. The correspondence revealed a disturbing normalization of the abuse, with the husband mentioning that he would love access to something stronger than booze for future sedation. These exchanges serve as critical evidence of his premeditation and awareness of the criminal nature of his actions.

The Nine Men on Trial and Their Roles

Nine men are currently standing trial at Minshull Street Crown Court, accused of sexually abusing the woman at her home. The defendants include David Graves, 60, who denies conspiracy to commit rape and sexual assault. Jonathan Kirk, 43, a senior paramedic, is accused of two rapes against the unconscious woman in August 2025.

Robert Stewart, 70, a retired DJ, faces charges of raping the wife in September 2025. Mohammed Sabir, 29, a recruitment consultant, is alleged to be one of two men who raped the woman in a single night in September 2025. Jurors were told that Sabir sent a message to the husband describing it as his first experience of having sex with someone else's wife.

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Other defendants include Alan Keelan, 42, a youth football coach, and Jordan Wallace, 31, a dog walker and building company worker. Philip Wild, 58, a taxi driver, is accused of attempted rape and sexual assault, while Richard Townsend, 38, a metal worker, faces charges of sexually assaulting the woman in her bed. Daniel Rayner, 42, a self-employed mechanic, is also among those accused.

Investigation, Arrest, and Future Sentencing

The husband was arrested in October 2025 after undercover journalists in Germany infiltrated a Telegram chat group dedicated to sex with sleeping or unconscious individuals. The investigation identified him as a user who had shared imagery of sexual abuse. The group members often referenced the French case, with one defendant allegedly warning the husband to delete images and remember what happened to the guy in France.

The husband is scheduled to give evidence later this month against the nine men on trial over their alleged roles in the abuse. Four other men, including Karl Lindsay and Graham Brougham, have already pleaded guilty to various sexual offenses in earlier hearings. The prosecution argues that all defendants knew the wife was not a willing participant and did not reasonably believe she was consenting.

The husband will be sentenced at a later date after providing his testimony. The trial at Minshull Street Crown Court continues as the jury evaluates the extensive evidence of conspiracy and individual acts of sexual violence that spanned more than two decades. The case highlights the devastating long-term impact of such abuse and the importance of digital evidence in prosecuting these crimes.