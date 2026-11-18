A Stockport man admitted to drugging his wife over two decades to facilitate sexual abuse by multiple men. The trial reveals the grim details of the conspiracy and the toxicological evidence.

A husband in Stockport has pleaded guilty to a comprehensive list of sexual offenses against his wife, including rape, sexual assault, and the administration of substances with intent to commit a sexual offense over a twenty-year period. The accused admitted to drugging his spouse to facilitate a sustained campaign of sexual abuse involving a network of men at their marital residence in Greater Manchester.

Defendant's Admission of Guilt and Priorities

The defendant, whose identity is protected to safeguard his wife's anonymity, testified that while he found the abuse exciting and erotic, it was not his primary life priority. He told one of the participants that he could not let the illicit activities interfere with the rest of his life, stating that he had a whole life going on around him.

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This testimony was delivered at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where the court heard the disturbing nature of the two-decade-long abuse. The husband's admission covers sixty-two separate sexual offenses against his wife, for which he will face sentencing at a later date.

Method of Administration and Drug Evidence

Prosecutors revealed that the husband began inviting men he met online to their four-bedroom home in 2023 to participate in the abuse. Keith Fotheringham, a fifty-nine-year-old university technician from Dundee, admitted his role in the scheme and provided tablets for drugging his wife, which were concealed inside a signed Sting CD.

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The CD was discovered in a drawer in the main bedroom of the couple's Stockport house following the husband's arrest two months after the drugs were delivered. The prosecution highlighted this method as a calculated attempt to administer a cocktail of stupefying drugs to the victim.

Forensic analysis by international toxicologist Dr. Vincent Cirimele confirmed the presence of ketamine, cocaine, sleep-inducing drugs, and antidepressants in an eight-centimeter hair sample from the victim. The expert noted that ketamine has amnesic properties that could erase memory of the events, alongside hallucinogenic and hypnotic effects.

Details of Co-Accused and Online Connections

Keith Fotheringham communicated with the husband via text messages, asking if he felt guilty about his actions. The husband responded by explaining that the participants were an exciting part of his life but not a priority. Fotheringham was one of four men who have already pleaded guilty to various sexual offenses in earlier hearings.

Another participant, Alan Keelan, a forty-two-year-old youth football coach, also admitted to sexual offenses. The defense of the remaining defendants on trial argues against these charges, while the admitted parties have accepted responsibility for their actions in the case.

Keith Fotheringham, Graham Brougham, Karl Lindsay, and Sean Peers are among those who have previously entered guilty pleas. The court heard how the husband facilitated these meetings, often using online platforms to connect with men who would later visit the Stockport home.

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Trial Proceedings and Current Defendants

A further nine men are currently standing trial accused of sexually abusing the woman at the couple's home. Among them is Jonathan Kirk, a forty-three-year-old senior paramedic from Stockport, who is alleged to have raped the unconscious victim in August 2025.

Kirk traveled to the residence in an Uber taxi in the early hours of August 17, 2025. The prosecution presented video evidence captured by the husband during a twenty-seven-minute visit where Kirk allegedly assaulted the victim.

Other defendants on trial include Robert Stewart, a seventy-year-old retired DJ, and Mohammed Sabir, a twenty-nine-year-old recruitment consultant, who are accused of raping the woman on the same night in September 2025. Jordan Wallace, a thirty-one-year-old building company worker, and Philip Wild, a fifty-eight-year-old taxi driver, also face charges.

The trial continues as the jury considers the extensive evidence presented by the prosecution. The remaining defendants, including David Graves, Richard Townsend, and Daniel Rayner, deny the variety of sexual offenses alleged against them. The case underscores the severe and prolonged nature of the abuse orchestrated by the husband and his accomplices.