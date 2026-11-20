A Stockport man has pleaded guilty to 62 sexual offenses against his wife over two decades, inviting strangers to assault her. Nine men face trial.

A husband from Stockport, Greater Manchester, has pleaded guilty to a series of horrific sexual offenses against his wife, including drugging her and facilitating rape by multiple men over a 20-year period. The defendant, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, invited a stranger to their hotel room in 2025 to assault the woman while he filmed the act. This admission comes as a trial continues at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, where nine other men are facing charges for their alleged roles in the abuse.

Hotel Incident and Digital Evidence

The court heard details of a specific incident in 2025 when the couple was staying at a hotel outside their local area. The husband contacted an online acquaintance referred to only as BQ, telling the man that his wife was so drunk she would not notice. He proposed that BQ could enter the room to rape the wife while he filmed the encounter. BQ asked if they should check if she would notice, and the husband replied that she was totally passed out and that BQ would have to come to the hotel to have sex with her. BQ agreed to come over, stating he could arrive in 15 minutes. The husband later messaged that the wife was waking up slightly but maintained the invitation for the assault.

Also read Stockport Husband Pleads Guilty to Drugging Wife for Abuse Scheme

Karl Lindsay and Graphic Demands

Karl Lindsay, a 56-year-old former chief executive of Taunton FC, has pleaded guilty to sexual offenses related to the case. The trial heard that Lindsay demanded to see graphic images of the sexual abuse. After viewing videos allegedly showing paramedic Jonathan Kirk, 43, abusing the unconscious woman, Lindsay sent a message to the husband asking for more. He also inquired how many tabs of medication the victim had been given. The husband replied that he had administered three tabs. Lindsay responded that if he continued to supply the husband, he needed to see the woman being assaulted. These exchanges highlight the depraved nature of the crimes, which prosecutors described as having no bounds.

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Defendants and Their Occupational Roles

Nine men are currently on trial denying a variety of sexual offenses against the woman. The defendants include David Graves, 60, a sales representative; Jonathan Kirk, 43, a senior paramedic; Robert Stewart, 70, a retired DJ; Mohammed Sabir, 29, a recruitment consultant; Alan Keelan, 42, a youth football coach; Jordan Wallace, 31, a building company worker and dog walker; Philip Wild, 58, a taxi driver; Richard Townsend, 38, a metal worker; and Daniel Rayner, 42, a self-employed mechanic. The prosecution has stated that these men derived sexual gratification from the use and abuse of the victim, who was given a cocktail of stupefying drugs. All nine defendants deny the charges against them.

Guilty Pleas and Ongoing Trial

Four other men have already pleaded guilty to various sexual offenses at earlier hearings. These individuals are Karl Lindsay, 56, of Taunton, Somerset; Graham Brougham, 74, of Northwich, Cheshire; Keith Fotheringham, 59, of Dundee; and Sean Peers, 38, of Stockport. The husband admitted to 62 sexual offenses against his wife over a 40-year marriage. Prosecutors told jurors that the husband lived a double life, masking his dark secrets behind a facade of respectability. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date, while the trial for the nine men on denial continues at Minshull Street Crown Court.