Stockport husband shares wife's abuse footage with 4,000‑viewer Telegram group

A husband who admits drugging and raping his wife for 20 years invited men to view her sexual abuse videos on a Telegram channel with 4,000 viewers, court records show. Nine men face charges of rape and assault linked to the case.

A husband from Stockport, Greater Manchester, has admitted to drugging and raping his wife for twenty years and, according to court documents, offered other men access to images and footage of the abuse through a private Telegram channel that reportedly reached around 4,000 viewers. The case, heard at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, sees the husband facing 62 charges while nine men are on trial for various sexual offences against the same woman.

How the Telegram Channel Operated

Prosecutor Louise Oakley, KC, explained that the defendant was invited into a Telegram group in March 2022 by an unnamed individual known as Contact Y. As a condition of entry, he was instructed to send four videos of his unconscious wife, after which Contact Y promised to post the footage on the channel. "We have around 4,000 viewers," the man allegedly told him, while insisting that the content would be shared via encrypted messaging.

The group also included men who, according to the prosecution, exchanged instructions on drug administration and sexual positioning. Contact X, for instance, asked the husband to send videos in return for footage of him drugging a woman using a child's medicine syringe. Another participant, Contact Z, warned that any sexual activity could be deemed rape without the wife's explicit consent.

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Stakeholder Claims and Contestations

Among those on trial are Robert Stewart, 70, a retired DJ; Philip Wild, 59, a taxi driver who allegedly visited the couple's home in 2023; Jordan Wallace, 31, a dog walker and delivery driver; Mohammed Sabir, 29; Alan Keelan, 42; and several others, each facing varying levels of sexual offence charges. Some defendants, such as Mohammed Sabir, deny all four charges while others, like Jonathan Kirk, a senior paramedic, are accused of two rapes.

Defendants have claimed they did not consent to sexual acts or that they were unaware of the wife's lack of consent. Contact Q, for instance, reportedly told the husband: "I'm not prepared to be accused of rape," after discussing drug use. Meanwhile, Contact AS claimed the wife was partially unconscious during encounters, a statement that would not absolve the defendants under criminal law.

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Impact on the Victim and Legal Proceedings

The victim's identity remains protected, but court transcripts reveal her name was not released to prevent further harm. The husband mailed a photo of her lying on a bed with her breasts and private parts exposed to Robert Stewart on New Year's Eve 2021, followed by a picture of the same woman in a more erotic pose for Contact Y. Three still images and a video of a taxi driver, Philip Wild, allegedly assaulting the wife were shown to the jury on August 20, 2023, captured in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The court noted that the husband later informed contacts that the taxi driver had gained a sexual feeling and that another man had been made aware that the woman was not fully alert. The defendant also discussed potential abuse with men in Norway, Canada, and Texas, indicating the abuse network had an international dimension.

As the trial continues, the court will assess the validity of the defendants' claims, the role of the Telegram group in facilitating sexual violence, and the broader implications for online abuse communities. The outcome will likely set a precedent for how encrypted messaging platforms are used in criminal sexual offence cases.