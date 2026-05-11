Stone to be laid in honour of Mobo founder Kanya King for 30th anniversary

A commemorative stone will be laid in honour of Mobo founder Kanya King at her former school as part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of the music ceremony, which she launched in 1996.

The Mobo organisation will celebrate three decades of championing black music and culture with a series of activities throughout November. A commemorative stone will be laid in honour of Mobo founder Kanya King at her former school to mark the 30th anniversary of the music ceremony.

King died this summer following a battle with colon cancer at the age of 57 - three decades after she launched the Mobo Awards music ceremony in 1996. The Mobo awards music ceremony celebrates black music, culture and excellence from the UK and abroad. It has since grown into a national institution, with King playing a major role in bringing black music and culture to the mainstream in the UK.

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Kanya King Commemorated With Memorial Stone

Mobo will celebrate three decades of the organisation's contribution to black music and culture with a series of events throughout November including unveiling a stone at King's former school, Queens Park Community College in Queen's Park, London, in honour of the late founder. The Paving the Way stone will be unveiled on November 18, marking exactly 30 years since the first Mobo Awards ceremony was held, in honour of King's roots and recognition of her impact across British music and culture.

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King famously remortgaged her London home to fund the inaugural Mobo awards in 1996. King was awarded a CBE in 2018 for her contributions to music and culture. In 2014, she posed with Idris Elba, the recipient of the Mobo Inspiration Award that year.

Meanwhile a BBC programme, presented by DJ Target, will take viewers through some of the most defining moments, performances, and cultural milestones from the Mobo stage since it was first founded in 1996. The programme, MOBO 30: Iconic Moments, will air on 11 November on BBC One and iPlayer. The anniversary celebrations will also see V&A East Storehouse present a special temporary display featuring a selection of memorabilia from the Mobo archive.

V&A Storehouse Exhibition Features Mobo Archive

Opening on November 18, the display features a collection of items capturing the organisation's journey since it was first founded and the wider cultural impact it has made over the past three decades. The display will remain on view at V&A East Storehouse in east London until summer 2027 to coincide with the conclusion of V&A East Museum's inaugural exhibition, The Music Is Black: A British Story.

The stone will be unveiled on November 18 at King's former school, Queens Park Community College in Queen's Park, north-west London. The unveiling marks exactly 30 years since the first Mobo Awards ceremony was held.