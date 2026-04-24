Storage Wars Star Darrell Sheets Dies at 67: Cyberbullying Investigation Underway

Darrell Sheets, a beloved figure from the A&E reality show Storage Wars, has passed away at the age of 67. His death is being investigated as a possible suicide, and authorities are looking into claims of relentless cyberbullying that Sheets publicly detailed before his death. Fellow cast members and friends are mourning his loss and calling for justice.

The reality television world is mourning the loss of Darrell Sheets , known as a prominent figure on the A&E show Storage Wars . Sheets was found dead on Wednesday at the age of 67 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, from what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This tragic event has prompted an investigation into allegations of intense cyberbullying that Sheets had publicly detailed in the weeks leading up to his death. He claimed to be the target of a relentless online stalker who was impersonating him, harassing local businesses, and allegedly extorting money from individuals. Friends and colleagues have expressed shock and sadness, with Rene Nezhoda, a fellow Storage Wars star, urging law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the cyberbullying claims.

Adding to the outpouring of grief, Dave Hester, a frequent rival of Sheets on the show, shared a heartfelt tribute via Instagram. Hester acknowledged their competitive history, describing their on-screen battles as 'good memories,' and emphasized the strong sense of family within the Storage Wars community. He expressed his love for Sheets and offered condolences to his family, hoping they find peace during this difficult time.

Hester also commented on the disturbing issue of cyberbullying, stating his unfamiliarity with such behavior but expressing hope that those responsible are held accountable. An in memoriam card honoring Sheets is scheduled to appear in this Saturday’s episode of Storage Wars, as reported by TMZ. Sheets’ struggles with mental health were also brought to light with the resurfacing of a 2018 Instagram post where he candidly discussed his battle with depression, describing it as a relentless and devastating force.

In the weeks before his death, Sheets detailed his experiences with a persistent online harasser on Facebook, claiming the individual had created fake accounts, spread damaging rumors, and even threatened his safety. He alleged the stalker had been targeting small businesses in the area while posing as him, and had engaged in extortion schemes. Sheets’ final posts served as a desperate plea for help, fearing for his well-being and hoping to expose the alleged cyberbully’s actions.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department is actively investigating both the circumstances surrounding Sheets’ death and the cyberbullying allegations, seeking to bring closure to this heartbreaking case and support those affected by this tragedy





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