Storm Agneta Floods Rhodes and Greece as Heavy Rain Continues

Storm Agneta has brought severe flooding to Greece, sweeping cars away on Rhodes and forcing residents onto roofs as heavy rain is expected until Wednesday.

Torrential rain has battered Greece, unleashing severe flooding that swept cars away and turned roads into rivers. Storm Agneta has brought heavy rainfall across western and northern Greece, as well as to the islands of the eastern Aegean, and harsh conditions are expected to last until Wednesday.

Holiday hot-spot Rhodes bore the brunt of the weather, with violent flash floods washing cars away and submerging streets, according to footage from the island. Schools were closed on Monday as the water continued to rise across affected areas.

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A warning message sent overnight urged residents and tourists to seek shelter on higher ground and to avoid going outside. Authorities made clear that the risks were serious and that people should stay alert to changing conditions.

Residents Forced onto Roofs as Floodwaters Rise

Some residents were forced to climb onto their roofs to protect themselves from rising water levels, local media reported. The scenes highlighted how quickly the floodwaters spread through streets and homes during the storm.

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Firefighters have also been receiving repeated calls to pump water out of flooded properties. Crews have been working to help households clear water from ground floors and reduce the damage caused by the storm.

Forecast Warnings for Ionian Islands and Central Greece

Rainfall is expected to intensify on Monday across the Ionian Islands, as well as on coastal areas in central Greece, where thunderstorms continue to lash down. Forecasters warned that the weather could bring further disruption in these regions.

The civil protection agency has urged the public to take self-protection measures. Residents were advised to secure loose objects and to avoid crossing streams and torrents on foot or by car, and to avoid walking along the coast.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are also forecast for the Ionian islands from midday, as well as for Epirus in western Central Greece and the western and southern Peloponnese. Residents and tourists have been advised not to go outside while the storm lasts.

Greece and Spain Recall Deadly Storms

The latest flooding comes just weeks after Greece was battered by another powerful storm that killed one person. A 62-year-old man died last month after a torrent of water swept his car onto a beach during a heavy rainstorm on Rhodes.

The man's body was found near a small seaside village about 19 miles from the town of Rhodes. The coast guard said four cars had been washed away due to the severe weather at the time.

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Last month also saw Spain battered by Storm Adam, which cut off several towns along the Mediterranean coast. The scenes were reminiscent of the catastrophic flooding that killed more than 230 people in the Valencia region two years ago.

The severe flooding across Spain last month left four people dead. The bodies of two people were found in the Valencian town of Oliva during rescue operations, one of them a 79-year-old woman found in her home and the other a man who suffered a fatal heart attack at a local campsite.

In nearby Sagunto, a body was found washed up on the beach. In Cabrera de Mar, near Barcelona, firefighters reported the death of a woman who fell into a rain-swollen stream.

Security forces carried out more than 400 rescues in the Valencia region, both by air and by land, according to government representative Pilar Bernabe. In Els Poblets, northeast of Alicante, the force of the water left cars and vans piled on top of one another as residents tried to salvage what they could from their flooded homes.

Meteorologists say human-driven climate change makes such extreme weather events more frequent and destructive, a trend that adds urgency to the warnings now being issued across Greece.