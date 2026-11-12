Storm Charles Causes Severe Flooding Across Italy and Europe

Storm Charles triggers red alerts in Italy, sweeping away cars and evacuating residents, while causing widespread disruptions across Europe from Portugal to France.

Storm Charles has unleashed severe weather conditions across Europe, with Italy facing the most intense impacts as flash floods turned roads into raging rivers. At least 100 people were forced to evacuate their homes in the Tuscan town of Massa after the Frigido River burst its banks. The storm system has placed Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria, and Tuscany on red alert, disrupting travel and endangering residents in some of the country's most popular holiday destinations.

Evacuations And Infrastructure Disruptions

Residents in Massa were moved to safety after rising waters threatened their homes, with many forced to sleep in the local sports hall overnight. In the Liguria region, the village of Vezzano Ligure experienced catastrophic flash floods that swept vehicles away from roads. Footage captured by residents and travelers showed cars piling up as they were carried by strong currents, while another video showed a bus flooding as it attempted to navigate submerged streets.

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The Regional Civil Protection Department in Tuscany has issued urgent warnings for residents to avoid all unnecessary travel. Rail services in the region faced severe disruptions on Thursday morning, with multiple train cancellations implemented due to fears of landslides on the tracks. Authorities in La Spezia reported that at least nine people were evacuated from their area following a landslide triggered by the heavy rainfall.

Widespread Alerts Across European Regions

The meteorological impact of Storm Charles extends far beyond Italy, with twenty-two additional regions under orange alert and another twenty-two on yellow alert. In Venice, the sea level reached 110cm, a significant deviation from the average level of around 30cm. Southern regions such as Calabria and Sicily were also placed under orange and yellow alerts respectively, indicating that the storm's reach covers nearly the entire Italian peninsula.

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The storm is expected to continue affecting central and north-eastern Italy until Friday. Neighboring countries are also grappling with the aftermath of the system. In Portugal, more than 200 flights were canceled, and schools, supermarkets, and businesses were forced to close. The national weather agency IPMA recorded wind gusts exceeding 75 mph in some areas, with even stronger gusts of 81 mph reported on the island of Madeira.

Impact On Transport And Daily Life

Transport networks across Europe are facing significant challenges as Storm Charles tears through the continent. In Lisbon, flooding was reported in several road tunnels, complicating daily commutes and logistics. The Algarve region in southern Portugal was placed on red alert, while the French Riviera experienced major rockfalls near the town of Menton, forcing road closures. Météo-France has issued yellow warnings for rain, flooding, and thunderstorms in southern France until early evening.

Drivers across the affected regions have been advised to remain cautious and follow official diversion routes. The combination of heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas has created hazardous conditions that threaten both property and personal safety. Authorities in all affected countries are monitoring the situation closely as the storm system moves across Europe, causing widespread disruption to travel and daily life.

Historical Context Of Storm Bruna

Storm Charles arrives in southwestern Spain shortly after another severe weather event, Storm Bruna, which has been pummeling the country since Sunday. The Spanish weather service AEMET has warned of serious or very serious impacts from heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas. These conditions could exacerbate the damage caused by the earlier storm, leaving communities more vulnerable to flooding and infrastructure failures.

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No casualties have been reported from the rockfalls in the French Riviera or the flooding in Italy, but the potential for further disruption remains high. The coordinated response from civil protection departments in Italy and weather agencies across Europe highlights the severity of the weather events. Residents in affected areas are urged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to all safety guidelines issued by local authorities.