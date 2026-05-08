Stormers vs Ulster: Murphy's injury and late try as battle for play-offs continues

A thrilling finish to the United Rugby Championship (URC) game between Stormers and Ulster featuring Jack Murphy's injury and a late try for both sides as they battle for a play-off spot.

Jack Murphy breaks from defence after Ulster's Ethan McIlroy does superbly to steal possession close to his own line. As Murphy exits the 22 he falls into contact with the legs of Damian Willemse and appears to be injured.

He hobbles off for a HIA and on comes Jake Flannery as his replacement. Stormers kick the resulting penalty to touch but Ulster win the ball back inside their own 22 and clear away to touch. Ulster defending is at sixes and sevens as the visitors smash into the 22. After foiling a number of players the ball is scooped up at the ruck and Roos barges over from close range to score his 12th try of the campaign. They win the lineout and start driving towards the line





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Stormers Match Report Ulster Match Report Jack Murphy Injury Late Try United Rugby Championship Play-Offs

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