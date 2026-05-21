Stowaway Savings: £75 Discount on Hot-Selling Egg Chair with 4.9-Star Rating

Garden bargain hunters can snag a bargain, saving £75 on a bestselling hanging egg chair. This luxurious piece, with a near-perfect five-star rating from over 1,000 buyers, has been reduced from £199 to £124.

Garden bargain hunters can now save £75 on a bestselling hanging egg chair that has a near-perfect five-star rating from more than 1,000 buyers at Dunelm.

The Singapore Hanging Egg Chair has been reduced from £199 to £124, with shoppers praising the seat for combining 'comfort and style'. It currently holds a 4.9-star rating on Dunelm after more than a thousand reviews. Made from durable metal and rattan, the chair is designed to withstand outdoor use while adding a stylish focal point to gardens, patios or conservatories.

This price is for the black frame with cream coloured pillows - it's also available in a light brown frame, for the full price of £199. The suspended egg-shaped seat is said to create a cocooning feel that’s ideal for relaxing with a book or enjoying warm evenings outside. The chair also comes complete with a cushion for extra comfort.

With its woven finish and curved silhouette, it’s designed to complement a range of outdoor styles, from modern patios to more classic garden spaces. Yimbly, an online marketplace owned by this site's parent company Reach PLC, shoppers can look to the Outsunny Rattan Leisure Garden Egg Chair, which is available for £122.56 with the discount code SPRING10.

With a similar cocooning egg shape, this alternative features four legs and a string weave design, with light slate grey or brown to choose from. Get the Singapore Hanging Egg Chair at a £75 discount Get the Singapore Hanging Egg Chair at a £75 discount at Dunelm The chair also comes complete with an accompanying cushion for extra comfort.

£124 Dunelm Buy here Deals site Wowcher offers the Luxury Hanging Egg Chair with Plush Cushions, reduced in price from £199.99 to £89. It's at the cheaper end of the market but bear in mind that package and posting starts at £29.99. With a modern grey or natural colour to choose from, this modern egg-shaped chair promises to be 'robust' and 'durable'.

Shoppers have raved about Dunelm's Singapore Hanging Egg Chair, with one five-star review reading: ‘Just perfect, so very comfortable.





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Home Decor Bargain Discount Chair Egg Chair Sale Garden

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