Strachan believes Clarke has found a winning formula for Scotland

Strachan, the former Scotland manager, believes that Steve Clarke has found a winning formula for the national team. He highlights the team's top players like McGinn and Robertson and believes that Clarke's system suits the team over the years.

Strachan believes Steve Clarke has found a winning formula (Picture: Jure Makovec / AFP via Getty Images) Strachan ’s stunning strike against West Germany at Mexico ‘86 and his famous celebration – as he sat on the advertising boards after realising he was too short to leap the hoardings – remains one of the Tartan Army’s iconic finals moments.

The 69-year-old enjoyed a huge string of achievements as both a player and manager, but ahead of Scotland’s return to football’s biggest stage, he admits his World Cup strike remains special. Asked where the goal stands in his career highlights, he said: ‘There’s been loads of good moments. It’s very hard to define these kinds of things.

‘What scoring in a World Cup does do, which is better than anything else, is it gives me a link to Scottish people everywhere. ‘It’s not just a goal, but it’s been a link to me and being able to meet good people for 40-odd years .

’ Scotland fans’ 28-year wait for a finals appearance will end in the early hours of Sunday morning, with many of the current squad not even born when the Dark Blues ran out at France ‘98. Get everything you need to know about the World Cup – England updates, the games to watch and stories you missed – in five minutes, at 1pm, every day.

‘Don’t wait to be invited to the World Cup. Grab it by the scruff of the neck,’ the former Aberdeen manager said.

‘As an individual, go out there and try and be the best man on the pitch if you can. Be a great team-mate, that goes a long way to being one of the best. I would say that to anybody who is involved in it.

‘Enjoy the experience, it’s wonderful. It’s amazing the memories you can leave behind. ’ Steve Clarke has led Scotland to two European Championships but both campaigns fell flat, with the Dark Blues exiting at the group stage on both occasions. But Strachan, who as Scotland manager narrowly missed out on taking the national team to the 2018 World Cup, believes Clarke now has the set up to succeed in North America.

‘You’ve got McGinn and Robertson among others that are top, top players. But I think Steve’s found a system that suits the team over the years.

‘That’s great that we gave Steve all that time, and well done to the SFA for keeping Steve in the job. ’ Asked to pick his winners for the 2026 tournament, Strachan opted for favourites France – although he believes England can be contenders.

‘They’ve got to be in with a chance,’ he said. ‘It’s hard to have a group of players as good as they’ve got and not have a chance.and Foden. They’re all good players playing at the top level. They’re players who would have got in most teams in the world.

‘It will come down to who has the strongest overall squad. ‘The longer you go into the tournament, the squad will be more relevant and for me that would probably be France. They’ve got the strongest squad I think. ’ Strachan was speaking after Martin O’Neill was confirmed as the Celtic’s permanent manager at the age of 74.

Strachan had a successful four-year spell as Parkhead boss but asked if he was inspired to return to management by the Northern Irishman’s comeback, he was unequivocal.

‘I know more about the game now. If you put me as a coach, I’d be a great coach now





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