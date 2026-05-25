Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Loom Over Global Fertilizer Market

Supply disruptions in Iran are severely affecting fertilizer market s worldwide due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The region, traditionally a major supplier of sulfur and phosphate to international markets, is now struggling to meet the demands of global crops.

The situation, which has been ongoing for 13 weeks, has led to significant price spikes and reductions in production despite attempts from major producers to reroute shipments through alternative ports. The crisis has left farmers in developing economies with a low yield, potentially threatening food security in countries that already face shortages





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Iran Strait Of Hormuz Fertilizer Market Global Economy Supply Disruptions Food Security

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