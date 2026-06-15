Strait of Hormuz Reopening Signals Long Road to Oil Market Recovery

A U.S.-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz offers hope for resuming oil flows, but experts warn that production and shipping will take months to return to pre-war levels. Iraq's recovery will be slower than Saudi Arabia's due to its export infrastructure constraints, while insurance and logistical hurdles may further delay full recovery.

The recent U.S.-Iran agreement is set to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. However, the resumption of normal oil and gas trade will not be immediate.

Over 10 million barrels per day of Middle Eastern oil production remains shut in following the closure that began three and a half months ago. The recovery timeline varies among producers, with Iraq facing the greatest challenges due to its heavy reliance on the Basrah terminal for southern exports. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are expected to restore output more quickly.

According to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, assuming a measured ramp-up, affected fields could reach 70% of prior production within three months and 90% within six months, with the final million barrels per day taking considerably longer. Beyond technical restart issues, the normalization of supply chains and export flows will determine how much of the geopolitical risk premium stays embedded in the market.

Operators are likely to wait for the deal's formalization before attempting crossings, and practical matters such as insurance and evacuation of trapped material from the Strait could further delay full recovery. The agreement potentially ends the U.S.-Iran conflict but initiates a prolonged road to recovery for the region's oil and gas industry. The author, Tsvetana Paraskova, is an energy and commodities journalist with nearly a decade at Oilprice.com covering global energy markets.

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