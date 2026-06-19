Strait of Hormuz Sees Early Tanker Movements After US-Iran Deal

Tanker traffic begins to return to the Strait of Hormuz following a US-Iran memorandum, raising hopes for normalized energy markets but analysts warn that sustained two-way traffic is essential for durable economic gains.

Recent maritime data indicates that tanker traffic is slowly resuming through the Strait of Hormuz following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at ending their conflict.

According to Windward, a maritime intelligence firm, 18 vessels transited the strait in the approximately 18 hours after the agreement was signed on the afternoon of June 17. This included a mix of LNG tankers, oil tankers, and cargo ships under various flags such as French, Hong Kong, Italian, Japanese, and Saudi.

Ten of these vessels were outbound, having been stranded in the Persian Gulf for over 100 days due to the war that began with strikes on Iran in late February. This early movement is being seen as a tentative sign of confidence, though analysts stress that a sustained, significant increase in two-way traffic is required for a true normalization of energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint, with about 20 percent of the world's oil passing through it before the war, alongside significant volumes of LNG and other goods. The initial post-agreement transits averaged a higher daily rate than earlier in June, and the monthly total for June has already surpassed May's tracked figures, suggesting a gathering momentum.

However, experts caution that the real test lies in whether shipping companies feel secure enough to routinely send vessels into and out of the Persian Gulf without fear of renewed hostilities or blockades. The US-Iran deal includes a US sanctions waiver on Iranian oil and a Iranian commitment to demine the strait and allow toll-free transit for 60 days. Yet, practical hurdles remain, including insurance costs, the physical removal of mines, and the long-standing question of potential fees.

Analysts note that the southern part of the shipping lane is in Omani waters, which may complicate any Iranian attempt to impose charges. The ultimate economic impact-the hoped-for 'peace dividend'-depends heavily on the volume of oil, gas, and other commodities that can once again flow freely, restoring normal loading operations at Gulf export terminals and allowing upstream production to resume across the region





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