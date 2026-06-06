Strait of Hormuz Shipping Collapse: Dark-Mode Tankers Obscure Oil Flows and Raise Price Spike Risks

Analysis of the dramatic reduction in Strait of Hormuz tanker traffic, the spread of transponder-off 'dark-mode' shipping, and the resulting challenges for tracking oil supply amid dangerously low inventories and geopolitical tensions.

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plummeted by 90% to 95% compared to pre-war levels, creating significant disruptions in global oil and LNG flows.

The situation has been exacerbated by a widespread adoption of 'dark-mode' shipping, where vessels switch off their transponders to avoid detection. This practice, once primarily used by Iranian-linked vessels to evade sanctions, is now common among commercial tankers navigating the chokepoint. According to maritime intelligence firm Vortexa, dark transits accounted for 57% of all recorded movements through the strait, peaking at 65.2% in May.

Claire Jungman, Director of Maritime Risk & Intelligence at Vortexa, explained that AIS-off movements are no longer merely a sanctions-evasion tactic but have become a broader commercial response to conflict risk and operational uncertainty. The opacity makes it far more difficult to track real-time oil shipments, obscuring visibility into refinery supply, product availability, regional inventories, and actual demand. The use of transponder-off transit has spread beyond Iranian vessels to include a majority of commercial traffic, driven by security concerns.

This shift complicates efforts to monitor energy flows through one of the world's most critical chokepoints. Even some oil cargoes continue to move, but under increasingly hidden conditions, limiting market transparency. The trend adds another layer of volatility to oil markets already reacting to mixed signals about U.S.-Iran negotiations. Prices have fluctuated near multi-year highs, partly on hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough, despite warnings from major oil companies that inventories are dangerously low.

Analysts and executives from Chevron and Exxon caution that the market's buffer against supply shocks is rapidly depleting. If strait disruptions persist, the lack of inventory cushion could trigger a sharp price spike, potentially pushing Brent crude to $150 or $160 per barrel. The initial expectation in March was that the conflict would resolve by May and traffic would normalize in June; however, the war is now in its fourth month and there is no sign of normalization.

Iran may seek to maintain operational control over the strait as part of any future deal, meaning that even a resolution might not restore pre-war traffic levels. The combination of hidden shipping, low inventories, and geopolitical uncertainty suggests that upward pressure on physical oil prices will intensify through June and July, with the market's ability to absorb imbalances drastically reduced





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Strait Of Hormuz Oil Shipping Dark-Mode AIS Iran Sanctions Oil Prices Inventories Vortexa

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