Seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz are suffering from severe mental health issues due to the ongoing blockade and the constant threat of attack, raising concerns about the global oil supply chain and international relations. The situation is exacerbated by the uncertainty surrounding the waterway's future, with many sailors refusing to sail even if the strait reopens.

Oil tanker crews stranded in the Strait of Hormuz are experiencing severe mental distress, with some refusing to sail even after the waterway is supposedly reopened. The situation is dire, as terrified sailors fear they are vulnerable targets, trapped on stationary ships for an extended period while Iran maintains control over the crucial passage.

The reopening of the Strait, vital for global oil transportation with 20% of the world's oil transiting daily, was a key component of the two-week ceasefire agreement between Donald Trump and Iran. However, the Iranian regime has continued to obstruct oil tankers, warning vessels of hefty tolls or potential destruction, thus shattering hopes for a rapid resumption of normal operations. This blockade has resulted in an estimated 2,000 ships and 20,000 seafarers being trapped since the war's onset, triggering a significant surge in global oil prices. The psychological impact on the crews is immense, and the longer the crisis goes on, the worse it gets.\Paralyzed by fear after witnessing nearby ships struck by Iranian missile attacks, some crew members have declared their unwillingness to navigate the strait, even if it reopens, a development that could further destabilize the global economy. One seafarer, stationed off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, witnessed an Iranian missile strike a Kuwaiti tanker, causing a massive blaze, while docked at a Dubai port. They estimate that a large percentage of their crew will refuse to sail through the strait when it eventually opens. The constant threat of violence has taken a significant toll on the mental well-being of the seafarers. One worker stated the threats caused an 'impossible' impact on their mental health. One individual reported suffering a 'mental breakdown' and is receiving regular monitoring. 'I've no doubt that this particular issue, this mental breakdown, is happening all around us from the stress of this situation,' they said. 'Seafarer support lines are trying to help, but from the beginning we have all known that it would not be enough.' They added: 'Any hope they may soon be free to leave had already evaporated, if it ever felt real at all.' Ship worker representatives have described the 'mental toll' the threat of violence has taken and how sailors feel as if they are 'sitting ducks'.\Compounding the crisis is the ongoing confusion over the long-term control of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the US President's declaration of a decisive victory, the Iranian regime has maintained its blockade, citing the ongoing Israeli attacks on Hezbollah allies as justification. This action has sent oil prices soaring, causing further economic disruption. Trump's response has included threats of increased military action against Iran, while also suggesting potential collaboration on a toll system for ships. A recently released map by Iran suggests the presence of mines in the Strait, indicating a willingness to target traffic if demands are unmet. Iranian officials have proposed a cryptocurrency-based toll of $1 per barrel for tankers using the Strait. The Strait of Hormuz, handling approximately 20% of the world's oil and gas, has been effectively shut down by Iran in retaliation for the joint US-Israeli attacks. The situation remains volatile, with both the safety of seafarers and the stability of the global oil market at risk. The White House rejected the idea initially, but Trump changed his tune later, saying it could be done as a 'beautiful' joint venture with America. Charts dated from February 28 until April 9 were published by news agencies ISNA and Tasnim on Thursday, showing a large circle marked 'danger zone' in Farsi over the Traffic Separation Scheme. This was the route ships used to take through the strait – a narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20 per cent of all oil and natural gas traded once passed. Iran's ten-point peace plan includes commitment to non-aggression, Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of Iran's uranium enrichment, lifting of all primary sanctions, lifting of all secondary sanctions, termination of all UN Security Council resolutions, termination of all Board of Governors resolutions, paying compensation to Iran, withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, and cessation of war on all fronts, including in Lebanon





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