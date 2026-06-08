Strait of Hormuz to Reopen with New Conditions, Including Transit Fees

Iran's Ambassador to Russia has said that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, but with new conditions, including transit fees. The move is seen as a way for Iran and Oman to exert control over the flow of oil and gas through the strait, and could have far-reaching consequences for the global energy market.

The Strait of Hormuz will reopen, but with new conditions, including transit fees , Iran 's Ambassador to Russia told Russian daily Izvestia. The ambassador said Iran and Oman will provide certain services related to the strait and fees will be charged for those services.

The move is seen as a non-starter by some, as it would complicate the tracking of oil and gas flows and obscure the visibility of how much energy supply actually reaches buyers. Since the war began, tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has collapsed by 90% to 95% compared to pre-war levels, leaving the market about 13 million barrels per day short of crude and fuel supply.

More vessels are leaving the region after passing the Strait of Hormuz in a dark mode with transponders switched off, and those entering the Persian Gulf to load cargoes are increasingly doing the same. The dark-mode tactics, once the feature of Iran-linked vessels aiming to skirt sanctions, are now the norm for the majority of commercial traffic at the Strait of Hormuz, energy flow-tracking firms say.

Iran is reportedly demanding that a deal to end the war should contain provisions that allow it to charge transit fees from vessels willing to move through the chokepoint. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway for oil and gas exports, and any disruption to it has significant implications for the global energy market.

The move by Iran and Oman to charge transit fees is seen as a way to exert control over the flow of oil and gas through the strait, and could have far-reaching consequences for the global energy market





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Strait Of Hormuz Iran Oman Transit Fees Energy Market

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