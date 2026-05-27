Stranger's Stem Cell Donation Restores Northern Ireland Boy's Health and Normal Childhood

A ten-year-old boy from Northern Ireland, diagnosed with a serious blood disorder, received a life-saving stem cell transplant from an anonymous donor, enabling him to return to school and sports. His mother expresses immense gratitude and joins DKMS UK to encourage more people to register as potential donors, highlighting Northern Ireland's above-average registration rate.

A Northern Ireland mother shares her heartfelt gratitude towards an unknown donor whose stem cell donation saved her ten-year-old son Dylan's life, allowing him to return to a normal, active childhood.

Dylan, described as a bubbly and sporty boy, was diagnosed with a severe blood disorder that required a stem cell transplant for recovery. When no family member proved to be a match, his family and friends partnered with DKMS UK to encourage people to join the stem cell donor register. Their efforts contributed to the fact that 6.1% of 16- to 55-year-olds in Northern Ireland are registered as potential donors, nearly double the UK average of 3.1%.

After a period of intense illness, including weekly platelet transfusions, Dylan finally received a life-saving transplant just before World Blood Cancer Day last year from a male donor based in Europe. One year post-transplant, Dylan's recovery is progressing well, though it included some challenges such as a hospital stay after returning home to Belfast and adjustments to new medications. His mother, Claire, praised his fierce determination to regain his health.

A major milestone was his return to school and the ability to play outside with friends, building fitness for his upcoming sports day. The family is now marking World Blood Cancer Day with DKMS UK, urging more people to order a free swab kit and register as potential donors. Claire emphasized that signing up brings comfort, as even those who did not match Dylan may save someone else.

The process takes only minutes and involves a simple mouth swab; for those aged 16-55 in good health, donating is a non-surgical procedure similar to donating blood platelets, with full support from DKMS. A DKMS spokesperson highlighted that most patients needing a transplant will not find a match within their family, making the public register critical.

With someone in the UK diagnosed with blood cancer every 14 minutes, expanding the donor pool is essential to give patients a second chance at life. The story underscores the profound impact of becoming a registered donor and the hope it offers to families facing these diagnoses





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Stem Cell Donor DKMS UK Blood Cancer Transplant Northern Ireland Dylan Hume World Blood Cancer Day Donor Registry Recovery Childhood Illness

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