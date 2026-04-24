Stranger Things: Tales from 85 – A Spin-Off That Feels Off

The first Stranger Things spin-off, Tales from 85, is now streaming on Netflix, but faces criticism for its cast replacement, plot holes, and lack of a compelling premise compared to other successful spin-off series.

Netflix has released the first major spin-off series of its hit show Stranger Things , titled Stranger Things : Tales from 85. The series is now available for streaming and revisits Hawkins in the winter of 1985, a period when the horrors of the Upside Down seemingly subside.

The story follows Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max as they attempt to return to a normal life, but a new threat emerges beneath the surface. However, the spin-off has drawn criticism for several reasons. A key issue is the decision to replace the original cast with new actors, leading to voices that feel off or entirely different. This raises questions about potential cost-cutting measures and the impact on character authenticity.

Furthermore, the setting between established seasons creates noticeable plot holes, particularly with the introduction of new characters who seemingly vanish from the storyline in later seasons. Despite these flaws, the series isn't a complete failure. It features a mid-season twist and an action-packed finale, though it treads familiar ground emotionally. The animation quality is also a highlight, standing out from other Netflix animated series.

However, inconsistencies with the established timeline and character behaviors, such as Hopper's lack of concern for Eleven's daily activities and his inaction regarding local threats, are glaring. Comparisons to successful spin-offs like those from The Walking Dead highlight the lack of a compelling premise or setting in Tales from 85. The Walking Dead spin-offs offer prequels or explore characters in new locations, providing a fresh perspective.

Stranger Things, with its existing prequel story and potential for exploring other global connections to the Upside Down or the history of Hawkins Lab, could have benefited from a similar approach. The series feels like a missed opportunity to expand the Stranger Things universe in a more meaningful and engaging way, relying too heavily on familiar territory and overlooking crucial continuity details





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Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Gets Mixed Reviews As Critics Weigh InDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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