Strangeways Prison Crisis: Drugs, Drones, and Decaying Infrastructure

A damning inspection report reveals a crisis at HMP Manchester (Strangeways), with widespread drug use, drone deliveries, and crumbling infrastructure undermining safety and rehabilitation efforts.

Inmates at HMP Manchester, also known as Strangeways , are enduring a grim reality, as revealed by a recent inspection report. The prison, housing both Category A and B prisoners, is struggling with a drug problem, exacerbated by physical security vulnerabilities. According to HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor, drones are consistently delivering 'large quantities' of drugs into the facility, facilitated by broken and unsecured windows. These windows, unfixed for extended periods due to bureaucratic planning, allow criminal gangs to operate with impunity.

Despite some improvements, including the restoration of 'an element of stability' by the governor and his team, the prison remains in a 'precarious state'. The report highlights that a significant percentage of inmates test positive for drug use, with the figure reaching 38% in random tests. This alarming statistic is further compounded by the slow pace of installing new, secure windows. Prisoners are exploiting the existing infrastructure by burning holes in windows to access drug packages delivered by drones, indicating a concerning level of ingenuity and desperation. The prison's infrastructure is failing to adequately contain the flow of illicit substances.

The report reveals a multitude of issues, including a malfunctioning CCTV system, delays in replacing damaged netting over exercise yards, and a general lack of effective security measures. This negligence is creating an environment where weapons and other contraband are easily accessible. The number of illicit items found in recent months is among the highest of any prison holding adult men. This environment has resulted in many prisoners spending their time in cells, watching daytime television, and engaging in drug use.

Lack of constructive training opportunities further exacerbates the problem, leading to extended periods of confinement for inmates. The chief inspector has previously stated that prison management had 'ceded the airspace' above the prison to drug-carrying drones, emphasizing the threat this poses to national security. The safety of staff, prisoners, and the public is seriously compromised by the failure to address this issue.

The findings of the report paint a bleak picture of HMP Manchester, indicating a crisis within the prison system. Enver Solomon, chief executive of social justice charity Nacro, described the latest report as 'a damning indictment of a prison system in crisis.' He emphasizes the challenges to rehabilitation when drug use, violence, and staff shortages are prevalent, leaving inmates with little meaningful activity. The report highlights the crucial need for rehabilitation programs and services that address the root causes of offending.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) acknowledges the pressure faced by the prison and states that 'urgent action' is being taken to combat the drone problem, upgrade security, and tackle the flow of drugs. The MoJ indicates that immediate steps are being taken to bring the prison system back from the point of collapse and that they are welcoming the recognition of leadership at HMP Manchester. The government is committed to taking decisive action to tackle the urgent issues identified in the inspection report.





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HMP Manchester Strangeways Prison Drugs Drones Security

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