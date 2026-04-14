Strangeways Prison Crisis: Drugs, Drones, and Decaying Security Fuel Violence

A damning inspection report reveals a crisis at HMP Manchester (Strangeways), with widespread drug use, rampant security failures, and a lack of meaningful activities for inmates. The report highlights the influx of drugs via drones, broken windows, and bureaucratic delays, contributing to a cycle of violence and hindering rehabilitation efforts. Urgent action is needed to address the security breaches and improve conditions.

Inmates at HMP Manchester, also known as Strangeways , are facing a crisis of drug use, violence, and inadequate security, according to a recent inspection report. HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor found that the prison remains in a precarious state, despite some improvements in stability under the governor's leadership. The report highlights severe issues, including the influx of drugs via drones, broken and unsecured windows, and a lack of meaningful activities for prisoners, leading to a detrimental environment where rehabilitation is severely hampered. The report emphasizes the urgency of addressing these issues to ensure the safety of staff, prisoners, and the public.

The prison's infrastructure is significantly compromised. Broken or insecure windows, left unfixed for extended periods due to bureaucratic processes, have allowed gangs to operate with impunity. This security lapse facilitates the smuggling of drugs, primarily through drones, which are delivering large quantities of illicit substances. Furthermore, prisoners are actively finding ways to breach even the newly installed windows by melting the panes with kettle filaments. The report points out that the time taken to install secure windows is unacceptable, given the availability of funds and the existing technology. The presence of weapons and other illicit items is among the highest of all prisons holding adult men, with nearly 38% of prisoners testing positive for drug use. The situation is further aggravated by a failing CCTV system and damaged netting over exercise yards, allowing drones to freely deliver contraband. This combination of factors has created a cycle of drug use, violence, and a lack of opportunities for rehabilitation, significantly compromising the safety and well-being of those within the prison.

The consequences of this environment are far-reaching. Prisoners are spending excessive amounts of time locked in their cells, often watching daytime television and using drugs. Positive training opportunities are lacking, leaving inmates with little to do but engage in illicit activities. The chief inspector has previously stated that the prison had essentially given up control of the airspace above the facility to drug-carrying drones, which presents a national security threat. This breakdown in security allows organized crime groups to deliver contraband, including weapons, to extremely dangerous prisoners, some of whom are designated as high-risk Category A. Enver Solomon, chief executive of social justice charity Nacro, has described the latest report as 'a damning indictment of a prison system in crisis.' He emphasizes the importance of rehabilitation and the need for meaningful activities, which are essential for prisoners to turn their lives around and ultimately keeping our communities safe.

The MoJ spokesman acknowledged the immense pressure under which the prison is operating and stated that urgent action is being taken to stop drones, upgrade security, and tackle the flow of drugs. The report serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to ensure the safety, security, and the possibility of rehabilitation within HMP Manchester and other similar institutions.





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HMP Manchester Strangeways Prison Drugs Drones Security

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