Strangford Yacht Club Pioneers Marine Biodiversity with Innovative Vertipools

Strangford Yacht Club introduces artificial rock pools, or vertipools, to boost marine biodiversity as part of the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geopark's 'Greening the Grey' initiative. The project aims to create habitats for marine life on man-made seawalls, offering refuge for species affected by climate change and enhancing local ecosystems.

Strangford Yacht Club , located in the picturesque Whiterock Bay, is not only a hub for racing boats, cruisers, and dinghies but also a pioneering site for marine conservation .

The club has recently become home to a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing local biodiversity through the installation of artificial rock pools, known as vertipools. These innovative structures, crafted from rugged concrete and adorned with shells, are affixed to the seawall with metal bolts, creating a haven for marine life in an otherwise barren environment.

Inspired by successful projects in the Isle of Wight, the vertipools are part of the Mourne Gullion Strangford Geopark's 'Greening the Grey' initiative, which seeks to transform man-made infrastructure into thriving ecosystems. Anna Murtagh, the marine protected area officer for the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and Geopark, explained that these pools are designed to retain small amounts of water, offering refuge to species stressed by climate change and rising sea temperatures.

The goal is to attract a diverse array of marine life, including crabs, starfish, sea snails, and various types of seaweed, while also potentially welcoming unexpected species. Murtagh emphasized that the project is about more than just aesthetic improvement; it is a critical step toward restoring the ecological balance of the seawall, which has traditionally been devoid of wildlife.

The vertipools are expected to provide crevices where marine creatures can thrive, offering a stark contrast to the otherwise lifeless concrete surface. The project has been meticulously planned, with marine licensing ensuring that Strangford Lough's protected status is upheld. Gavin Grant, the Geopark's engagement officer, noted that while the vertipools are a pilot initiative, visible changes could emerge within a year, though the timeline may vary depending on local marine conditions.

Heather Gilmore, the training captain at Strangford Lough Yacht Club, sees the project as an invaluable educational opportunity for young members, allowing them to explore and learn about coastal ecosystems firsthand. She highlighted the club's pristine waters and rich biodiversity, which make it an ideal location for such an initiative. The vertipools are also expected to aid in monitoring invasive species, such as a recently recorded invasive barnacle, with findings shared with relevant government bodies.

The project is a testament to the Geopark's commitment to conservation and community engagement, offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable coastal management





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