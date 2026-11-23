Samantha McNaught Barrow, mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, faces criminal damage charges after allegedly scratching a neighbor's car. She pleaded not guilty as legal proceedings begin.

Samantha McNaught Barrow, the mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, has been formally charged with criminal damage following an incident involving a neighbor's vehicle. The Warwickshire Police confirmed that the 60-year-old civic leader is accused of scratching a car in the historic market town of Stratford-upon-Avon on August 14, 2026.

Details Of The Alleged Incident And Charge

Police reports indicate that the alleged act of criminal damage occurred on August 14, 2026, targeting a vehicle in the Stratford-upon-Avon area. Authorities processed the charge after investigating the specific allegation of property damage. The legal framework for this charge falls under standard criminal damage statutes in England and Wales, which address intentional or reckless destruction of property belonging to others.

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The investigation into the scratch on the neighbor's car led to the formal charging of the town mayor. Police officers reviewed the evidence surrounding the incident before deciding to pursue criminal charges against Barrow. This decision marks the beginning of a formal legal process that will determine the truth of the allegations through the court system.

Legal Proceedings And Court Schedule

Barrow appeared before Coventry Magistrates' Court for her first hearing on October 7, 2026. During this initial appearance, she entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of criminal damage. The magistrate accepted this plea, allowing the case to proceed to a later stage in the judicial timeline without immediate resolution.

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The next scheduled court appearance for Samantha McNaught Barrow is set for March 25, 2027. She will return to Coventry Magistrates' Court to address the matter again as the legal proceedings move forward. This date allows time for pre-trial preparations and potential negotiations between legal representatives.

Official Statements And Civic Response

When asked about the charges, Barrow stated that she maintains her innocence and trusts the legal process to establish the facts. She acknowledged being charged with criminal damage regarding the scratch on the neighbor's car but reiterated her not guilty plea. Her statement emphasized her confidence in the judicial system to reach a fair conclusion.

The Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council has remained silent on the specific details due to the ongoing nature of the legal matter. A council spokesman declined to comment further until the case is resolved. This standard procedure ensures that the council does not prejudice the ongoing legal proceedings or interfere with the justice process.

Civic Duties And Future Court Obligations

Despite the criminal charges, Barrow continues to serve in her role as mayor. She was elected to the Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council in 2023 as a Liberal Democrat councillor. Her civic duties include serving on three key council committees focused on community wellbeing, governance, and planning. These responsibilities remain active while the legal case is pending.

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Barrow is also engaged in fundraising activities for local charities such as Vasa community transport and the Shakespeare Hospice. Her public profile highlights her commitment to supporting older people and adapting the town center sustainably. The court will see her again on March 25, 2027, marking the next critical step in the judicial resolution of this case.