Four attendees at the Strawberry Fields music festival in Tocumwal were hospitalized after being struck by lightning during severe storms on Friday. All patients have since been discharged with non-life-threatening injuries.

Four music festivalgoers required urgent medical attention after being struck by lightning at the Strawberry Fields festival in Tocumwal, New South Wales. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon as a severe weather system moved across the Murray River border region. Attendees had been seeking shelter when the storm hit, causing the group to sustain injuries from the electrical strikes.

Emergency paramedics responded to the scene and transported the injured individuals to nearby regional hospitals for evaluation. Two men were taken to Shepparton Hospital in Victoria, while a man and a woman, both aged twenty-three, were transported to Deniliquin Hospital in New South Wales. The swift response from medical teams was critical in managing the acute effects of the lightning strikes.

Also read Four headline acts announced for Boardmasters Cornwall festival

Medical Status and Hospital Discharges

Organizers of the Strawberry Fields event confirmed on Saturday that all four patients were in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. They emphasized that the individuals were transported for further observation and comprehensive medical checks to rule out any delayed complications from the electric shocks. The festival management team stated that the families of those impacted had been contacted and received updates regarding their loved ones' conditions.

Health authorities in both states confirmed that the situation has resolved peacefully. NSW Health reported that the two twenty-three-year-olds at Deniliquin Hospital had been discharged. Similarly, Victorian Health advised the ABC that the two men treated at Shepparton Hospital were also released. This confirmation indicates that no long-term physical harm is expected from the incidents, allowing the festival to proceed without major safety disruptions.

Advertisement

Severe Weather Impact on Festival Operations

The lightning strikes were part of a broader severe weather system that passed through the area during the afternoon and into the night. The bad weather forced festival organizers to pause musical acts several times to ensure the safety of the crowd. Attendees were directed to find appropriate shelter as conditions deteriorated rapidly along the New South Wales and Victoria border. The event's severe weather plan was activated to manage the sudden change in environmental conditions and protect the audience.

Organizers expressed gratitude for the fast response of their medical teams, emergency services, and staff members who executed the safety protocols. They highlighted the importance of these procedures in mitigating risks during unpredictable weather events. The ability to quickly implement shelter-in-place strategies helped prevent more serious injuries, although four individuals still required hospital transport for precautionary care.

Resumption of Normal Programming and Safety

Festival organizers announced that the worst of the weather has now passed, bringing relief to the attendees and vendors. The sun returned to the Tocumwal area, allowing the event to resume normal programming on Saturday. This decision was made after careful monitoring of atmospheric conditions in collaboration with relevant agencies. The return to standard operations signals that the immediate safety threat has been fully neutralized.

The Strawberry Fields festival continues to work with local authorities to monitor conditions closely as the weekend progresses. The successful management of the crisis demonstrates the effectiveness of emergency planning at large outdoor events. With all injured parties discharged and weather conditions stabilizing, the focus has shifted back to the musical performances and the overall experience for the remaining guests.