Streeting Accuses Striking Doctors of 'Fleecing' Public, Warns of £30 Billion Annual Cost

The Health Secretary Wes Streeting has strongly criticized the latest resident doctors' strike, accusing the British Medical Association (BMA) of attempting to 'fleece' the public with pay demands.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has strongly criticized the latest resident doctors' strike, accusing the British Medical Association ( BMA ) of attempting to 'fleece' the public with pay demands that could cost taxpayers a staggering £30 billion annually if met. The strike, which commenced at 7 am, is anticipated to cause significant disruption to NHS services, leading to canceled appointments and extended waiting times for patients.

Streeting acknowledged the negative impact on patient care, stating that some individuals will face prolonged periods of pain or anxiety due to the strike-related cancellations. The Health Secretary highlighted the substantial financial burden the strikes place on the NHS, emphasizing that the current round of industrial action, lasting six days, is projected to cost around £300 million, on top of the £3 billion already incurred due to previous strikes and overtime payments since 2023.\Streeting argued that the BMA's demands are unreasonable, particularly when considering the potential repercussions across the entire NHS workforce. He warned that if the government were to concede to the resident doctors' demands, other NHS staff would inevitably seek similar pay increases, potentially escalating the total cost to £30 billion per year. This figure, Streeting pointed out, surpasses the entire budget of the Ministry of Justice for running the criminal justice system. He also criticized the BMA's stance, noting their intransigence despite having already received substantial pay increases from the government, amounting to 28.9 per cent since taking office. The Health Secretary also noted that the BMA previously rejected a deal that would have provided a 35 per cent pay rise over three years and created additional training opportunities, which he viewed as further evidence of their unwillingness to compromise. He pointed out that some doctors would have been earning over £100,000 per year, and those in their first year out of medical school would have started on an average of £52,000 a year if they had accepted the deal. Streeting also cited hypocrisy, highlighting that the BMA gave their own staff a 2.75 per cent pay rise citing affordability concerns, while rejecting government offers. The BMA’s resident doctors committee had rejected a deal in the past that provided them with a 35% pay rise over the past three years.\NHS England has acknowledged the difficulties posed by the extended strike, which is the longest to date. While the health service is working to maintain essential services, including A&E, 999 and 111, Streeting acknowledged potential disruption to planned care, such as tests, scans, surgeries, and procedures. He urged patients to continue attending scheduled appointments unless otherwise notified. Streeting expressed disappointment over the impact on patients, stating that cancellations can lead to increased anxiety and prolonged suffering. The Health Secretary emphasized the financial strain on the NHS, stating that the strikes cost approximately £50 million per day. During interviews, Streeting said they were doing everything they can to keep things running. The minister made it clear that the government had put a deal on the table, which was rejected by the BMA. He emphasized the need to find a sustainable solution that balances fair pay with the long-term financial stability of the NHS. Streeting's strong criticism reflects the government's stance on the industrial action and its commitment to safeguarding the interests of both patients and taxpayers





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