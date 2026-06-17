Streeting Calls on Starmer to Resign, Paving Way for Labour Leadership Battle

Wes Streeting has urged Keir Starmer to step down immediately to trigger a leadership contest, stating that the Labour Party needs to end drift and uncertainty. He plans to run himself, while criticizing Andy Burnham's left-wing policies.

Wes Streeting , the former health secretary, has called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign this week to clear the way for a Labour leadership contest , arguing that the party must end the drift and uncertainty at the top of government.

Speaking ahead of the Makerfield by-election on Friday, where Labour candidate Andy Burnham is expected to win comfortably, Streeting said that once the results are in, Starmer should reflect on his position and set out a timetable for departure. Streeting emphasized that such a move would be a better way forward for everyone involved, as Labour continues to struggle with internal divisions and declining public confidence.

Allies of Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, hope to persuade Starmer to go quietly, but the Prime Minister has repeatedly insisted he will fight any challenge, despite over 100 Labour MPs declaring a loss of confidence in his leadership. At the G7 summit in France, Starmer told Times Radio that he won a significant general election mandate in 2024 and will not walk away from it, vowing to face any challenge head-on.

However, Streeting, who quit the cabinet last month, claimed he has secured the support of the 81 Labour MPs necessary to trigger a formal contest and indicated he would push for one even if Starmer strikes a deal with Burnham to step down. Streeting acknowledged that a leadership contest could become a damaging slinging match resulting in a Dutch auction of unaffordable promises, but he argued that the Labour Party would be better served by testing ideas through a genuine contest, rather than a coronation for Burnham.

He insisted it does not have to be a bitter contest and confirmed his intention to stand. In a speech on the economy in the City of London, Streeting took several swipes at Burnham's left-wing agenda, which has alarmed financial markets. Burnham recently suggested he does not want to be in hock to the bond markets, raising concerns about a potential spending spree.

Streeting countered that Labour can grow the economy without abandoning fiscal discipline, stating that bond markets are not Bond villains and that fiscal rules matter. He argued that markets are rational actors and that presenting a credible growth plan would reduce gilt yields and minimize wasteful debt interest payments. For social democrats, discipline is not a surrender of ambition but a way to fund ambition, he said.

Streeting also addressed the UK's tax burden, which he said has grown too high under Labour, and indicated he would act to reduce taxes on work, initially funded by higher taxes on capital gains. He suggested ditching Ed Miliband's controversial goal of switching entirely to renewable energy by 2030, arguing that the immediate focus should be on cheap energy to help businesses and ease the cost of living.

Additionally, Streeting signaled he would fast-track negotiations with Brussels for a closer relationship with the European Union, hinting that Labour's red lines on free movement and membership of the single market and customs union could be scrapped after the next election. This comprehensive policy shift aims to rebuild Labour's credibility and appeal to a broad electorate, as the party prepares for what could be a pivotal leadership battle.

With the by-election and subsequent leadership contest looming, the coming weeks will determine both the future of Starmer's premiership and the direction of the Labour Party





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