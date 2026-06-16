Streeting Warns Labour Leadership Contest Must Avoid 'Dutch Auction' of Costly Pledges Amid Burnham Challenge

Wes Streeting cautions against expensive popular promises in Labour's leadership race, emphasizing fiscal discipline and confirming sufficient MP support. His remarks target Andy Burnham's policy platform and mounting pressure on Keir Starmer.

Wes Streeting launched a pointed critique of Andy Burnham , cautioning against Labour leadership candidates offering costly popular pledges that are fiscally unsustainable. He argued that the contest to succeed Keir Starmer must not devolve into a 'Dutch auction' aimed at appeasing left-wing activists.

In a City speech, Streeting emphasized that 'fiscal discipline matters,' directly countering Burnham's earlier remarks about challenging bond markets. He also confirmed having the backing of 81 MPs required to enter the leadership race. This intervention occurs as Sir Keir's authority appears to wane, with Burnham seeking a return to Parliament via the Makerfield by-election.

Meanwhile, at the G7 summit in France, Starmer stated he will not 'walk away' from No10 without a fight. A YouGov poll shows Burnham's net favourability at minus 11, with 30% favorable against 41% unfavorable, a decline from earlier positive ratings. Despite this, Burnham's allies are plotting an immediate leadership challenge if he wins the by-election. Streeting rejected the notion of a 'coronation' for the next leader, warning that a contest driven by expensive pledges would betray public trust.

He said: 'There is a risk that a Labour leadership contest becomes a Dutch auction of the most expensive and popular pledges to appeal to the party faithful at the expense of the British people. Not on my watch.

' He added, 'We can't play fast and loose with the public finances or the trust of the people. Not when the risks are so high and faith in politics is so low.

' In a dig at Burnham, who previously accused the government of being 'in hock' to bond markets, Streeting stated: 'Bond markets are not Bond villains and fiscal rules matter. Fiscal discipline matters because credibility is the precondition for an activist state. With debt approaching 100 per cent of GDP, Britain has very little room for error.

' Markets are reportedly anxious about Burnham's potential leftward shift, including spending splurges funded by borrowing, wealth taxes, council tax revaluation, and nationalizations. However, Burnham has also reversed positions on several issues, such as ruling out compensation for WASPI women shortly after supporting it. Andrea Egan, Unison chief and a self-proclaimed 'fan' of Burnham, suggested that Labour's funding could hinge on adopting more 'progressive' policies, including higher public sector pay and softer immigration curbs.

When asked about his MP support, Streeting said: 'Yes I have the support I need to be on the ballot. Yes, I think we will be better served if that is a contest and a battle of ideas, not just of personalities.

' He stressed the need for a debate on progressive politics rather than factional drama, citing May's election results that left nationalist parties in power across the UK. Starmer, from the G7, reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the country and delivering change





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Leadership Contest Wes Streeting Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Fiscal Policy Bond Markets By-Election Polling Progressive Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Andy Burnham could rely on Restore Britain to secure victory in MakerfieldThe Makerfield by-election is this week.

Read more »

The 'soft left' favourite at risk of being snubbed for Burnham chancellor roleAs the Makerfield by-election looks set to give Burnham a shot at No 10, the race for roles in his potential cabinet is heating up

Read more »

‘We’re too scared of pensioners’: Burnham triple lock pledge frustrates Labour MPsThe Greater Manchester Mayor vows to keep state pension hike mechanism, defying a growing chorus of Labour voices who say it is unaffordable

Read more »

Keir Starmer Must Announce When He Is Quitting If Burnham Wins Makerfield By-Election, Says StreetingThe former health secretary said the PM should set out a timetable for his departure from Mo.10.

Read more »