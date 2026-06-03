Strength Training for Just 90 Minutes to Two Hours Weekly Can Significantly Reduce Risk of Early Death, Study Shows

A large-scale, long-term study reveals that engaging in resistance training, such as weightlifting or using resistance bands, for 90 minutes to two hours per week is associated with a substantial reduction in the risk of premature mortality from all causes, including heart disease, stroke, and neurological conditions. The research, which followed nearly 150,000 participants for up to three decades, also underscores the synergistic benefits of combining strength training with aerobic exercise for optimal longevity.

Engaging in regular weight training or other forms of resistance exercise for just 90 minutes to two hours each week can dramatically lower the risk of an early death, according to a major new study.

Researchers found that individuals who consistently performed strength-based activities over the long term reduced their overall chance of premature mortality from any cause by 13%. The protective effect was even more pronounced for specific conditions, with a 19% lower risk of death from cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke.

Furthermore, the study showed that those who participated in activities such as lifting weights, using resistance bands, or performing bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups had a 27% reduced risk of dying from neurological diseases, an association that held true even when accounting for other physical activities like aerobic exercise. The findings strongly support public health recommendations that adults incorporate both aerobic exercise, such as cycling, jogging, and swimming, and strength-based training into their weekly routines for maximal health benefits.

However, the researchers noted a key ceiling effect: exceeding two hours of strength training per week did not yield additional mortality reductions. The analysis indicated that the lowest risks of early death were observed in individuals who either maintained a decent level of both aerobic and strength training, or who engaged in very high levels of aerobic activity alone.

This underscores that while strength training is highly beneficial, it is most effective when integrated with a broader regimen of cardiovascular exercise. These results align with current NHS guidelines, which advise adults to perform strength activities that work all major muscle groups-including legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders, and arms-on at least two days per week.

Concurrently, the guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, like very brisk walking or recreational cycling, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, such as running, fast cycling, or competitive sports, per week. The new research, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, provides robust, long-term evidence to back these recommendations. The study tracked 147,374 participants (31,540 men and 115,834 women) for up to 30 years, with participants reporting their exercise habits biennially.

Aerobic activities in the study encompassed brisk walking, running, jogging, swimming, cycling, tennis, and squash, while strength training included weight-based exercises and bodyweight movements like dumbbell work, squats, and lunges. The most active individuals, who combined high levels of both aerobic exercise and strength training, saw their risk of early death drop by as much as 58%, demonstrating the profound, compounded advantages of a comprehensive fitness approach





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Strength Training Resistance Exercise Early Death Risk Longevity Heart Disease Stroke Neurological Disease Aerobic Exercise British Journal Of Sports Medicine NHS Guidelines Muscle Strength Mortality Reduction

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