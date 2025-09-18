Strengthen Your Pension with 5 Simple Steps

A financial advisor and personal trainer shares her top tips on how you can strengthen your pension and gain 'pounds' for the future by focusing on small, consistent steps over time.

Financial wellbeing and fitness often go hand-in-hand, especially when it comes to planning for a comfortable retirement. Bola Sol, a qualified financial adviser and Pension Trainer, emphasizes that just like consistent exercise leads to long-term fitness gains, regular attention to your pension can significantly boost your financial future. Sol advises taking small, consistent steps over time to strengthen your pension and build a solid financial foundation for retirement.

One crucial step is identifying any unclaimed pension funds. An estimated £31 billion in unclaimed pension money exists, potentially including a portion belonging to you. Sol encourages individuals to revisit their past employment history, examining job application letters, emails, and any relevant financial documentation. She recommends utilizing the free government-backed Pension Tracing Service to locate and reunite with any forgotten pension pots. Once you have a clear picture of your existing pension pot, Sol suggests utilizing free online tools like the MoneyHelper pension calculator to estimate its future value and explore potential state pension contributions.Understanding your retirement needs is another essential step. Sol advises considering your desired lifestyle during retirement and factoring in potential inflation and cost-of-living changes. The Retirement Living Standards website provides valuable guidance on retirement costs based on various lifestyles. Setting a target contribution goal that aligns with your circumstances is crucial. While the Living Wage Foundation recommends aiming for 12% of monthly income, including both employee and employer contributions, Sol emphasizes finding a manageable contribution level that suits your current financial situation. She suggests exploring options to increase contributions in the future, such as utilizing pay raises to boost your pension pot.





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pension Retirement Financial Planning Investment Savings

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Surge in people spending some of their pension pots after inheritance tax changeFears over further changes to pension tax in the Budget are leading to more people to access their retirement pots, experts warn

Read more »

Married people over State Pension age could boost annual income by £4,300Older people on weekly State Pension less than £346 could be due £4,300 boost

Read more »

Major DWP State Pension update as millions to receive boost from AprilPensioners could see a £500 boost from April next year

Read more »

Martin Lewis gives state pension 'means testing' update on BBC podcastPersonal finance expert has given his thoughts on the future of the state pension and whether it could be means tested - and if the triple lock is under threat

Read more »

Rise in state pension set to leave pensioners ‘just a whisker’ under tax thresholdThe new State Pension is set to increase by more than £560 a year next April, meaning pensioners who rely solely on it could pay income tax for the first time from 2027.

Read more »

Pension savers 'at risk of costly mistakes unless Rachel Reeves rules out lump sum cut'Ms Reeves is facing a £50billion cavity in the public finances - more than double last year's £22billion blackhole. She is planning a raft of tax hikes this autumn to shore up the public purse.

Read more »