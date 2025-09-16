Strict Spousal Visa Rules Force Young Couple Apart

Demi Kara's fight to bring her husband to the UK: Minimum income requirements cause hardship for young couples

Demi Kara, a 22-year-old from Edinburgh, encountered her husband, Bayram, 24, during a family vacation in Marmaris, Turkey, in 2018. Their relationship blossomed over the next five years, with Kara regularly traveling to Turkey to be with her fiancé before their eventual marriage in October 2023. However, Kara's path to spousal visa acceptance has been fraught with challenges.

To meet the minimum income requirement, she made the difficult decision to leave her part-time job at a care home and take up full-time work as an autism practitioner. Despite working 60 to 70 hours a week, Kara found herself short of the necessary £29,000 threshold. The stringent rules stipulating that only the sponsor's income counts towards the minimum income requirement have created a significant strain on their finances. Kara expresses her exhaustion from the demanding schedule and laments the limitations imposed by minimum wage earnings.The couple acknowledges the inherent difficulties of long-distance separation, particularly as husband and wife. They have faced additional hurdles, including Bayram's repeated tourist visa rejections, forcing Kara to incur travel expenses to visit him in Turkey. The cost of flights and travel add to the financial burden, impacting their ability to build a life together. Kara shares the emotional toll of missing significant life events and dealing with health challenges without her husband's support. She emphasizes the importance of reconsidering the stringent spousal visa requirements to allow young couples to build families without undue hardship





