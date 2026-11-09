Strictly Come Dancing 2026: Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu Eliminated in Bottom Two

House Of The Dragon actress Bethany Antonia and partner Nancy Xu became the sixth couple eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing following a split judge decision against Love Island star Cach Mercer.

Actress Bethany Antonia and her professional partner Nancy Xu have become the sixth couple to be eliminated from the current series of Strictly Come Dancing. The exit occurred on Sunday night following a tense and closely contested dance-off against Love Island star Cach Mercer and his partner Maddie Ingoldsby.

Elimination Details And Judge Decision

Antonía, who is twenty-eight years old and known for her role as Lady Baela Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series House Of The Dragon, found herself in the bottom two after narrowly avoiding elimination in the previous week. The previous dance-off had involved three couples, but only Antonia and Xu survived to face Mercer and Ingoldsby in the final showdown.

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The two competing couples performed distinct routines before the voting began. Antonia and Xu danced the Foxtrot to Leona Lewis's song Bleeding Love, while Mercer and Ingoldsby performed a Waltz to That Ain't You by Mulaa Joans.

The judges split their votes evenly during the results announcement. Judge Anton Du Beke cast her vote to save the Love Island contestant and his partner. In contrast, judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse voted to retain Antonia and Xu in the competition.

The decision ultimately fell to head judge Shirley Ballas, who held the casting vote. Ballas chose to keep Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby, resulting in the elimination of Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu from the ballroom.

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Emotional Reactions And Partnership Tribute

Fighting back tears as she addressed the audience and judges, Antonia expressed her gratitude for the experience. She described the opportunity to perform with Nancy Xu as a dream come true and highlighted the significance of their same-sex partnership in this year's competition.

Antonia stated that dancing out on the night they were eliminated allowed her to feel the magic of their routine and what it stands for. She emphasized that performing with Xu had brought out a side of her personality she never thought she would see.

Nancy Xu responded to Antonia with high praise, noting the actress's growth in strength and confidence throughout the competition. Xu remarked that Antonia absorbed all criticism without showing fear and encouraged other women watching not to limit themselves by saying they cannot achieve a goal.

Xu added that she was proud to have made a lot of girls proud by watching Antonia dance on national television. The actress had scored thirty points for her Foxtrot performance on the preceding Saturday night.

Previous Eliminations And Competition Context

The elimination of Antonia and Xu follows a week of high drama in the competition. Last week, Antonia narrowly survived a three-couple dance-off that also included Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb and his professional partner Jowita Przystał, as well as Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu.

Lawrence Robb and Jowita Przystał were eliminated after all four judges voted to send them home. Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu were absent from that specific live show because Winstone suffered an abdominal muscle injury during rehearsals.

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Medical advice prohibited Winstone from dancing, and the couple was granted a bye through to the next show as a result of the injury. The competition remains intense as the remaining couples prepare for upcoming performances.

Current Leaderboard And Upcoming Schedule

While Antonia departed, the leaderboard was topped by former Love Island star Dani Dyer and her partner Nikita Kuzmin. The pair received thirty-six points for their American Smooth routine, which included a perfect score of ten from judge Motsi Mabuse.

Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita followed in second place with thirty-three points. Australian singer Delta Goodrem and her partner Kai Widdrington scored thirty-one points, keeping them safely in the competition for now.

The results show also served as a tribute to Remembrance Sunday. The professional dancers performed a poignant group routine choreographed by Lizzie Gough and set to Peter Gabriel's arrangement of Heroes.

The choreography was inspired by the Monument to the Women of the Second World War, depicting British soldiers leaving for war and paying tribute to the women whose lives were shaped by the conflict. The remaining couples will return to the BBC ballroom on November 14 at 8pm.

The competition will intensify further as it approaches the highly anticipated annual trip to Blackpool. The couples are scheduled to perform at Blackpool's iconic Tower Ballroom on November 21, marking a significant milestone in the series.