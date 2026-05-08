Strictly Come Dancing 2026: Katya Jones Survives Bloodbath as New Lineup Confirmed

The BBC has confirmed the professional dancer lineup for Strictly Come Dancing's 2026 series, with Katya Jones surviving the show's brutal bloodbath. Fans react to the news as Gorka Marquez announces his departure after a decade on the show. The search for new hosts continues after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's exit.

Strictly Come Dancing has undergone a dramatic reshuffle as the BBC confirms its professional dancer lineup for the 2026 series, leaving fans both excited and disappointed.

Katya Jones, the 36-year-old Russian dancer, has survived the show's brutal bloodbath and will return for her 11th series, much to the delight of her supporters. Taking to Instagram, she shared a glamorous snap in a sparkly outfit, promising fans her return would bring joy and unity. She wrote, See you in September. Back on @bbcstrictly.

To give all of you a reason to smile, bring families together, to offer something joyful to carry us through the winter. Shall we dance? Her announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans, who praised her choreography and dance skills.

Meanwhile, Dianne Buswell, who competed on the show last year while pregnant and gave birth to her son Bowden in March, will also return for the new series. Amy Dowden, who had an early exit last year, is making a triumphant comeback. The lineup also includes returning professionals Julian Caillon, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystał, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Alexis Warr, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley, and Vito Coppola.

However, the show has seen several high-profile departures, including Gorka Marquez, who announced his permanent exit after a decade on the show. In an emotional Instagram post, Gorka expressed his gratitude to the BBC and Strictly, stating that the show had allowed him to build a career, find love, start a family, and make lifelong friends. Although he is stepping away from the main show, he will continue to be part of the Strictly Pro Tour.

The 2026 series is set to introduce brand-new professional dancers, while the judging panel remains unchanged with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas returning. However, the search for new hosts continues after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's departure last year. With just four months until the 24th series kicks off, the BBC is under pressure to find suitable replacements.

Leaks about celebrity competitors typically start circulating around this time, but the focus remains on securing new hosts. After weeks of speculation and multiple major names turning down the job, nine shortlisted stars were reportedly summoned to a secret location in London for auditions and chemistry tests. A source revealed that the auditions involved full-scale dress rehearsals with a judging panel and live band, with strict NDAs in place to maintain secrecy.

The source added, It's not just about reading autocue; it's about bringing the right energy and chemistry to the show





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