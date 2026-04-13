Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Rumours: Josie Gibson, Delta Goodrem, and Dani Dyer?

The rumour mill is in full swing for Strictly Come Dancing 2026! Speculation abounds regarding the celebrity lineup, with Josie Gibson, Delta Goodrem, and Dani Dyer all reportedly in the running. With major changes on the horizon, including new hosts and a transformed professional dancer roster, fans eagerly await the official announcement.

The rumour mill is churning as fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2026. Following a season that saw Karen Carney and Carlos Gu take home the trophy, and with major changes on the horizon including new hosts and a drastically altered professional dancer roster, the anticipation for the new series is palpable.

The BBC flagship show is entering a new era, aiming for a fresh start with exciting changes to captivate audiences. With the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, names like Rylan Clark, Bradley Walsh, Zoe Ball, and Angela Scanlon are being considered as potential hosts, promising a different dynamic.

Moreover, the professional dancer lineup will undergo significant changes, as Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, and Michelle Tsiakkas will not have their contracts renewed, while Gorka Márquez is also reportedly on his way out and Neil Jones and Nancy Xu are said to be benched without partners. As bosses look to rejuvenate the show, fans eagerly speculate on who will grace the dance floor in 2026.

Among the potential celebrity contestants, Josie Gibson is heavily rumoured to be joining the lineup. Known for her infectious personality and time on This Morning, as well as placing fourth in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Josie is reportedly high on the BBC’s wish list. Sources suggest that talks are progressing well, with bosses hoping her down-to-earth charm will be a major asset to the show's new look.

At 41 years old, Josie would follow in the footsteps of fellow ITV daytime stars who have previously participated, promising to be a sure-fire hit with fans. Another name on the radar is Delta Goodrem, the Australian singer-songwriter who is also rumored to be in talks with Strictly bosses for years. The Daily Mail reports that her signing is 'all but a done deal,' and given her successful music career, she could be a formidable competitor.

Interestingly, if she does sign up, 2026 will be a very busy year for her as she is set to represent her country in the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna with her song Eclipse. The prospect of Delta Goodrem competing in both Eurovision and Strictly is certainly exciting.

Dani Dyer, who had to withdraw from last year's series due to an ankle fracture, is another potential contestant. Partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, she had to pull out shortly after the launch show. She has expressed her desire to return and finish what she started.

This wouldn't be the first time a celebrity has returned after an early injury, as Jamie Laing famously rejoined the show the following year after an injury. The excitement is brewing, as fans eagerly wait to see if Dani can take her second shot at the glitter ball trophy.

The BBC is expected to confirm the plans for the new series of Strictly ‘in due course’. As the rumours continue to swirl and the excitement builds, fans are eagerly anticipating the official announcement of the 2026 lineup, ready to see who will step onto the iconic dance floor and compete for the coveted title.

The changes in hosts, the shifting professional dancer lineup, and the potential celebrity contestants all point to an exciting and transformative season, promising to captivate audiences with fresh energy and dynamic performances.





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