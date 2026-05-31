Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Rumours: Lacey Turner, Josie Gibson and Delta Goodrem Possibly Joining New-Look Show

As Strictly Come Dancing prepares for a refreshed 2026 series, rumoured cast members include EastEnders star Lacey Turner, presenter Josie Gibson and singer Delta Goodrem. Producers are said to be targeting a mix of TV personalities and music stars to rejuvenate the show after recent scandals.

The upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing is poised to enter a new era as producers work to fill the roster with fresh faces following a period marred by scandals and internal investigations.

Rumours are circulating about the rumoured line-up for the 2026 season, with several high-profile names reportedly in contention. Among them is Lacey Turner, the 38-year-old actress famous for her role in EastEnders. According to sources, Strictly bosses are eager to sign her, capitalising on her substantial fan base and down-to-earth persona. Turner is said to be considering a break from Albert Square to try something different, though she may return to the soap afterwards.

Her potential participation would follow in the footsteps of other EastEnders stars like Jake Wood, who famously performed a salsa to Mambo No. 5. Another name generating buzz is Josie Gibson, the 41-year-old television presenter known for her work on This Morning and her fourth-place finish on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2023. Insiders claim the BBC has long coveted her 'down-to-earth charm' and 'warm, engaging' personality, believing she would be a 'sure-fire hit with fans'.

Gibson would join a roster of ITV daytime stars who have successfully transitioned to the ballroom, including Alison Hammond and Ruth Langsford. Delta Goodrem, the 41-year-old Australian singer-songwriter, is also reportedly on producers' wish lists. Goodrem, who released her debut album Innocent Eyes in the early 2000s and has sold nine million records worldwide, is no stranger to live performance.

Representing Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025 could make 2026 a hectic year, but she might still find time for Strictly. Other returning contenders could include Dani Dyer, who previously appeared on the show but had to withdraw due to injury, and Jamie Laing, who famously returned after an early exit.

Producers are clearly aiming to revitalise the franchise with a mix of soap icons, reality TV personalities, and music stars, hoping to recapture the show's magic while moving past recent controversies





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