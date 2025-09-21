Strictly Come Dancing: Amy Dowden Embraces Partnership with Under-Fire Thomas Skinner Despite Public Scrutiny

Amy Dowden, returning to Strictly Come Dancing after health battles, teams up with Thomas Skinner, who faces public criticism, sparking mixed reactions among fans. Dowden expresses positivity towards their partnership, while Skinner navigates controversy surrounding his personal life.

Amy Dowden expresses her enthusiasm for her new partnership with Thomas Skinner on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing . The Welsh ballroom professional, back on the BBC show after a previous injury setback and a battle with grade 3 breast cancer in 2023, shared her excitement on social media, highlighting the positive impact of Skinner's humor on her return to the rigorous training schedule.

She posted a photo with Skinner, known for his appearances on The Apprentice, expressing her joy in getting to know him and looking forward to their journey together. She emphasized how hard Skinner is working and his unexpected love for dancing, adding that they share a lot of laughter. Skinner, in turn, also took to his Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the rehearsal studio. He introduced Dowden as his partner and an absolute legend, mentioning their constant laughter and his gratitude for being on Strictly. He also mentioned he would share more behind the scenes videos. He expressed that he never thought he would love dancing as much as he does. The Essex businessman concluded the clip with a playful attempt at twirling Dowden. She responded positively, mentioning their hard work, fun, and mutual support. However, despite their apparent bond, some fans have voiced their disappointment over the pairing, particularly given Dowden's long-awaited return after her health challenges. The pairing has sparked mixed reactions, highlighting the contrast between the stars and the public's expectations. One social media user wrote, You deserved better. Another wrote, I am gutted she's got him on her first year back. Another posted, You look amazing Amy. Great to see you back. So sorry you got the short straw with him though. Skinner has faced public scrutiny following his involvement in the show, after walking out of a Strictly press event in September. He has been at the center of negative attention following his admission of cheating on his wife shortly after their wedding in 2022, referring to a two-week fling as a moment of madness. Amy-Lucy O'Rourke, the alleged secret mistress, claimed in an interview that their affair spanned three months, during which Skinner reportedly expressed being in love with her and unhappiness in his marriage. BBC News presenter Peter Levy also expressed his disappointment with the pairing on X, expressing his sympathies to Dowden. Despite the controversy surrounding Skinner, he addressed his 700,000 followers, referencing dark shadows and encouraging them to persevere, emphasizing the importance of never giving up





