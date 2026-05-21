Strictly Come Dancing Announces New Hosts

Strictly Come Dancing is getting a new look with Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Shirley Ballas, the show's head judge, has praised the chemistry between Emma and Josh, calling it 'off the charts'. She also highlighted Johannes' unique talent and believes the trio will be a 'dream team'.

Strictly Come Dancing is getting a new look with Emma Willis , Josh Widdicombe , and Johannes Radebe taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman . Shirley Ballas, the show's head judge, has praised the chemistry between Emma and Josh, calling it 'off the charts'.

She also highlighted Johannes' unique talent and believes the trio will be a 'dream team'. Emma Willis, a long-time fan of the show, expressed her excitement about stepping into the role, acknowledging the difficult shoes to fill left by Tess and Claudia. Josh Widdicombe, a fan of the show, is thrilled to be joining the team and is ready to embrace the challenge.

Johannes Radebe, a beloved professional dancer, is also excited about his new role, emphasizing the show's spirit of joy, heart, and togetherness. He believes the combination of Emma and Josh will make this a special experience. Emma was the first to be signed by BBC bosses after a shortlist of presenters underwent chemistry reads and screen tests. Josh emerged as the shock favorite to host alongside Emma after impressing bosses.

Johannes, a breakout star of the show, will be taking on presenting duties for the first time. He will be participating in group dances and is currently starring in Kinky Boots on the West End stage





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Strictly Come Dancing Emma Willis Josh Widdicombe Johannes Radebe Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman

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