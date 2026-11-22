BBC host Emma Willis issues apology after audience member plays explicit sounds during live Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special, prompting police investigation.

The British television dance competition Strictly Come Dancing faced a significant technical and behavioral disruption during its highly anticipated Blackpool special broadcast. Host Emma Willis was compelled to issue a formal public apology to the viewing audience after an unauthorized individual in the live audience played explicit sexual sounds through the venue's audio system during the Saturday night live show.

The Disruption During Judgement

The incident occurred specifically when judge Motsi Mabuse was delivering her verbal feedback to singer Delta Goodrem. Goodrem had just completed a performance of the Quickstep dance routine to the song I Wanna Be The Only One by Eternal and Bebe Winans. Her dance partner for this segment was the professional dancer Kai Widdrington. The audible disruption caused Motsi, who is 45 years old, to pause her commentary and turn around to look at the source of the noise behind her. She explicitly stated, It is not me, to clarify that the sound was not part of the production.

Also read John Nellis and Katya Jones Relish Blackpool Milestone on Strictly Come Dancing

Official Apologies and Police Response

Following the conclusion of the live broadcast, host Emma Willis addressed the viewers directly to manage the fallout. Willis, aged 50, stated that the production team apologized for any audio disruption heard earlier in the evening and for any offense caused by the incident. A spokesman for the program confirmed to the Daily Mail that they are investigating how the breach occurred and noted that the segment would be edited out from the subsequent release on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Law enforcement officials became involved immediately after the event. A spokesman for Lancashire Police confirmed they are aware of the incident that took place during the filming in Blackpool. The police stated that a formal complaint has been lodged with them and that a mobile phone has been seized from the scene. Officers are currently reviewing the matter to determine if any criminal offenses have been committed by the individual responsible.

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Performance Scores and Leaderboard Results

Despite the chaotic opening of the show, the dancing results remained the primary focus for the participants. Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington earned a total of 36 points for their Quickstep. This score represented their highest point total of the current season. The performance was particularly notable as Kai had recently returned to the dance floor after a serious illness. He had previously suffered from a bad bug that resulted in hospitalization and forced him to miss the previous week's show.

The episode featured a three-way tie for the top spot on the leaderboard. Contestants Cach Mercer, Tabby Stoecker, and John Nellis all received identical scores of 39 points. Tabby Stoecker performed a Charleston to a mash-up of Another Day Of Sun by the La La Land Cast and Walking On Sunshine by Katrina And The Waves with partner Mark Karmalita. John Nellis and Katya Jones performed a Viennese Waltz to Hallelujah by KD Lang. Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby closed the show with a Jive to Mambo No.5 by Lou Bega.

Lowest Scores and Viewer Reaction

At the lower end of the rankings, Graeme Hall and Jaime Winstone placed in joint last position. Both couples received scores of 32 points. Graeme Hall performed an American Smooth with Lauren Oakley, while Jaime Winstone danced with Carlos Gu. Judge Craig Revel Horwood criticized the bottom-performing couples for lacking dynamic movement in their routines.

Viewers reacted with shock and humor on social media platform X. Many users expressed disbelief at the nature of the prank, with some noting the irony of such an incident occurring during the prestigious Blackpool week. Comments ranged from laughs at the awkwardness of the moment to criticism of the breach of the live broadcast format. The incident has added an unexpected layer of controversy to an event traditionally known for its glitz and glamour on the English entertainment calendar.