Audience reacts with shock as Jaime O'Brien and partner Carlos Cuadra are eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool, finishing in eighth place amid controversy.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers expressed disbelief and frustration after Jaime O'Brien and Carlos Cuadra were eliminated in Blackpool, finishing as the eighth couple in the competition. The announcement ended a difficult week for the pair, who had previously survived four consecutive dance-offs, only to fall victim to a narrow seven-point gap between the top and bottom of the leaderboard.

Elimination Details And Scoring Breakdown

The elimination result hinged on a tense final dance-off where both couples performed their Saturday night routines again. Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington opened with a Quickstep to Eternal's "I Wanna Be The Only One," earning a score of 36 points. Following them, Jaime O'Brien and Carlos Cuadra performed a Samba to George Michael's "Freedom! '90," which received a score of 32 points.

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The close leaderboard meant that the public vote was wide open, with just a small margin separating the leading couples from those at risk. Despite Carlos Cuadra being praised by judge Craig Revel Horwood for their earlier Charleston performance which scored 33 points, the couple could not overcome the cumulative impact of their previous dance-off losses and the final scoring deficit.

Couple Tribute And Mutual Respect

Upon receiving the news, Jaime O'Brien expressed immense gratitude for the experience, highlighting the personal growth and artistic connection she shared with her partner. She described Carlos as an incredible person and a legend, noting that surviving five dance-offs, including four back-to-back while managing considerable pain from an injury, was an iconic achievement.

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Jaime stated that meeting Carlos raised her respect for the artistry of professional dancing, calling him a partner, friend, and teacher. Carlos reciprocated the sentiment, praising Jaime's resilience and character. He emphasized that her ability to perform a Samba in Blackpool despite physical pain demonstrated her legendary status within the show's history.

The couple took one final lap around the dance floor before being embraced by their fellow contestants. Their exit marked the end of a journey defined by survival rather than victory, as they became the eighth casualties of the Blackpool week challenges.

Social Media Reaction And Viewer Shock

The elimination sparked immediate and strong reactions on social media platform X, where viewers questioned the outcome. Users such as @TVMusings26 asked, "Are you having a laugh?" labeling the decision crazy, while @orbitergrace called the result ridiculous, particularly because Delta Goodrem has been a firm favorite throughout the series.

Some supporters of Jaime, like @dianeisblonde, expressed sympathy for her repeated dance-offs, wondering why the public did not warm to her. Others suggested that audience preferences for personality might have played a role in her exit. Meanwhile, questions were raised about Graeme Hall, who came joint bottom, regarding why he remained in the competition.

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The atmosphere on the floor was filled with glitz as professionals celebrated Blackpool with a routine to "Where I Wanna Be" from Boop! The Musical. S Club also performed a medley of their hits, accompanied by professional dancers Amy Dowden, Jowita Przystał, Lethabo Monametsi, and Nancy Xu, ahead of their 2027 arena tour.

Next Steps And The Instant Dance Challenge

As the show heads back to the studio next weekend, the remaining couples face the added pressure of the returning Instant Dance challenge. This chaotic task requires contestants to select a dance style at random, rummage through costumes, and decide on choreography in just ten seconds.

The challenge tests improvisation skills and has previously generated significant online discussion and memes due to the panic involved. Strictly Come Dancing fans anticipate that this high-stakes format will further intensify the competition as the remaining pairs fight for their places in the ballroom.