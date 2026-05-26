Dancer Dani Dyer is reportedly set to return to Strictly Come Dancing after being approached by BBC bosses, a year after she was forced to quit due to an injury. Sources claim Dani 'jumped at the chance' to return to the show and is preparing to take to the dance floor with new partner.

Dani Dyer is reportedly set to make a Strictly Come Dancing comeback, a year after she was forced to quit the series after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals.

The Daily Mail broke the news that Dani, one of the show's favourites, had to bow before she even got to perform a single routine for the judges. TV personality Dani Dyer jumped at the chance to return to the dance floor as part of the 2026 line-up after being approached by BBC bosses. The show is also preparing to welcome five new professional dancers to the lineup.

Strictly bosses are reportedly set to sign Ukrainian dancer Kateryna Klishyna, who has been branded the new Nadiya Bychkova after it was revealed the latter was axed from the show back in March. The new hosts of the show include Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe, and they are all set to host this year's series.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing Dani Dyer BBC Reality TV Dance UK TV Renewal Return Injury BBC Bosses New Hosts Nadiya Bychkova Kateryna Klishyna Emma Willis Josh Widdicombe Johannes Radebe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7 Shows You'd Forgotten Strictly Come Dancing's New Host Emma Willis Used To PresentThe Love Is Blind UK presenter has been on our screens for longer than you might remember.

Read more »

Johannes' Highlights from His Time on Strictly Come DancingA comprehensive overview of Johannes' journey on the show, highlighting his creative dance routines, emotional moments, and partnerships with John and Katya.

Read more »

Dani Dyer ‘set to sign up for Strictly 2026’ after ankle injury exit'Dani was beyond gutted when she had to quit Strictly.'

Read more »

Emma Willis and New Co-Hosts Take Over Strictly Come Dancing While Netflix Role Remains IntactEmma Willis is set to join Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe as the new faces of Strictly Come Dancing, while continuing her hosting duties for Love Is Blind UK.

Read more »