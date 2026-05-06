Strictly Come Dancing Confirms Returning Pros and Host Search Intensifies

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the professional dancers returning for its new series, including reigning champion Carlos Gu and Dianne Buswell, while the search for new hosts continues after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's departure. Gorka Marquez has confirmed his exit, and auditions for potential replacements are underway.

Strictly Come Dancing has unveiled the professional dancers set to return for its upcoming series, following a wave of departures that saw several stars axed in a major cast reshuffle.

Among those making a comeback are reigning champion Carlos Gu and Dianne Buswell, who recently welcomed her first child in March. The returning lineup also includes Julian Caillon, Amy Dowden, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystał, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Alexis Warr, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Lauren Oakley, and Vito Coppola.

Additionally, the show will introduce new professional dancers in 2026, while the judging panel—comprising Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas—will remain unchanged. However, the search for new hosts continues after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departure, with just four months left before the 24th series begins. Last week, Gorka Marquez confirmed his permanent exit from Strictly Come Dancing, marking the end of speculation about his future on the show.

The Spanish ballroom professional, who had stepped back from full-time participation last year due to scheduling conflicts with Dancing With The Stars Spain, announced his decision on Instagram. He expressed gratitude for his decade-long journey on Strictly, highlighting how the show had allowed him to build a career, find love, start a family, and forge lifelong friendships.

While he is stepping away from the main series, Gorka will still participate in the Strictly Pro Tour and hopes to remain involved in the Strictly community. Meanwhile, the focus has shifted to finding replacements for Claudia and Tess, who left the show last October. Despite months of speculation and several high-profile names turning down the role, nine shortlisted candidates were recently invited to secret auditions in London.

These auditions included full-scale dress rehearsals with a judging panel and live band, as well as chemistry tests to assess how potential hosts would work together. Among the frontrunners were Rylan Clark, Emma Willis, Tom Allen, Angela Scanlon, and Alex Jones, along with Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh, La Voix, and Zoe Ball. A source revealed that the BBC is prioritizing chemistry and humor in their selection process, with the possibility of introducing a third presenter to shake up the format.

The final decision is expected soon, as producers aim to bring fresh energy to the show ahead of its return later this year





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing BBC Dancing Host Search Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ditch Strictly and slash the licence fee - the radical plan for BBC cutsGB News would rip up the BBC as we know it - some of the channel's plans appear to echo Reform UK

Read more »

Strictly star drops major hint about rumoured romance with Christine McGuinnessNicola Adams fuels romance rumours with Christine McGuinness with 'crazy' loved up post after they were spotted at an event together

Read more »

Lauren Sanchez Mocked for 'Awkward' Dancing and Speculation Over Appearance at Met GalaLauren Sanchez received online backlash for her dancing at the 2026 Met Gala and sparked debate about potential cosmetic procedures due to her youthful appearance.

Read more »

Gemma Atkinson updates 'marriage' stance with Gorka MarquezThe couple have been together since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing

Read more »

Nadiya Bychkova Celebrates Daughter's Dance Win Amidst Strictly Come Dancing Host SearchStrictly star Nadiya Bychkova’s daughter Mila wins medals at a dance competition while the BBC conducts secret auditions to find new hosts for the show following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Read more »

Strictly's Johannes Radebe provides major future update after five colleagues exit BBC seriesThe South African pro dancer is a fan favourite on the BBC dancing competition

Read more »