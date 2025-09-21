Strictly Come Dancing: From Career Booster to Career Risk Amidst Scandals

The hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing is now seen as a potential risk to a celebrity's career due to recent controversies and scandals, including allegations of abuse, inappropriate behavior, and drug probes. Some talent agents are advising their clients to avoid the show, as the show struggles to sign talent. The once-celebrated dance competition faces a reputational challenge and a reassessment of its impact on participants' careers.

Once considered a surefire way to boost a celebrity's career, appearing on Strictly Come Dancing is now viewed by some as a potential career risk. A showbiz agent has reportedly advised clients to avoid the BBC dance competition, suggesting it can now damage careers as well as create opportunities. The upcoming series faces scrutiny following a string of controversies that have plagued the show in recent years.

From allegations of abusive behavior and inappropriate language use to backstage drug probes, the show's reputation has taken a hit, leading to reluctance among some talent to sign up. These recent incidents have sparked concerns within the industry, prompting agents to advise their clients to carefully consider the potential downsides of participating in the show. The shift in perception highlights the evolving nature of celebrity culture and the impact of scandal on public image.\The scandals surrounding Strictly Come Dancing have been diverse and damaging. Last year, the show was embroiled in controversy when actress Amanda Abbington accused her dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, of being abusive during rehearsals. Separately, Graziano di Prima was fired from the show after a video emerged of him kicking his dance partner during a rehearsal. Wynne Evans was axed from his BBC Wales breakfast show after using inappropriate language during his time on Strictly. Jamie Borthwick faced dismissal from EastEnders after using a vile slur during his time on the competition. News of cocaine use behind the scenes and a drug probe being launched has contributed to growing negative sentiment. These incidents have raised questions about the show's environment and the potential repercussions for contestants and the production team. This has led talent agencies to be more cautious about putting their clients in a position to be harmed by the show. \Amid these challenges, reports indicate that BBC bosses struggled to secure talent for the upcoming series. Some stars, including Vicky Pattison and Dani Dyer, have expressed surprise at how quickly they were offered a spot. The show has also been met with a degree of stigma, with some actors and performers previously viewing the show as less prestigious. However, despite the challenges, a Strictly spokesperson maintained that there was no change to the casting process this year. The show continues to be a major draw for audiences, and producers are undoubtedly eager to ensure the next series is a success, even if it comes with some added challenges, as well as concerns on how the show can impact an actor's career. The recent incidents have led to a reassessment of the risks involved in participating and raise questions about the show's future and its ability to attract top talent, amid the backdrop of the show's recent scandals





